Rediff.com  » News » Hanged by a kangaroo court: Mahua Moitra

Hanged by a kangaroo court: Mahua Moitra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 08, 2023 16:21 IST
Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on Friday equated her expulsion from the Lok Sabha with hanging by a "kangaroo court" and alleged a parliamentary panel is being weaponised by the government to force the opposition into submission.

Minutes after her expulsion as a Lok Sabha member, Moitra said she has been found guilty of breaching a code of ethics that does not exist and that there was no evidence of cash or gift given to her.

The Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha had recommended her expulsion in the "cash-for-query" case.

 

The report was tabled in the House Friday noon.

Later the government moved a motion seeking her expulsion from the House, saying her continuation as an MP has become "untenable".

She said one of the two complainants was her estranged partner with a mala fide intention. She said he masqueraded as a common citizen before the ethics panel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
