Rediff.com  » News » Team sent to evict Mahua Moitra after she fails to get HC relief

Team sent to evict Mahua Moitra after she fails to get HC relief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: January 19, 2024 11:32 IST
The Directorate of Estates on Friday sent a team of officials to evict former Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra from her government accommodation, an official said.

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra. Photograph: PTI Photo

Earlier this week, the DoE issued an eviction notice to Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha last month.

 

"A team has been sent to evict the TMC leader from the government bungalow allotted to her as an MP," an official told PTI.

On Thursday, Moitra failed to get any relief from the Delhi high court which refused to stay the DoE notice and asked her to vacate the government bungalow.

Justice Girish Kathpalia said no specific rule has been brought before the court which dealt with the eviction of MPs from government accommodation after they cease to be lawmakers.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
