News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Lokpal asks CBI to probe cash-for-query charge against Mahua Moitra

Lokpal asks CBI to probe cash-for-query charge against Mahua Moitra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 19, 2024 22:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal on Tuesday directed the CBI to investigate the cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra and submit findings before it within six months, according to an order.

IMAGE: RMC leader Mahua Moitra. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December last year for "unethical conduct" and has moved the Supreme Court challenging her expulsion. She has been renominated by the party as its candidate from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.

 

The Lokpal directive came while deciding a complaint by BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey alleging that Moitra had asked questions in the Lower House of Parliament in exchange for cash and gifts from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

"After careful evaluation and consideration of the entire material on record, there remains no doubt regarding the fact that the allegations levelled against the RPS (Respondent Public Servant), most of which are supported by cogent evidence, are extremely serious in nature, especially in view of the position held by her," reads the Lokpal order.

It has referred to Moitra as the RPS in the order.

"Therefore, in our considered opinion, a deeper probe is required to establish the truth. This is vital in view of the position and status held by the RPS at the relevant point of time," said the order of the Lokpal bench comprising Justice Abhilasha Kumari (judicial member) and Members Archana Ramasundaram and Mahender Singh.

It said whatever be the position held, a public servant is bound to exercise probity in the discharge of his or her duties.

"The responsibility and burden are heavier on the shoulders of a public representative. Corruption is a malaise that is adversely affecting the legislative, administrative, social and economic functioning of this democratic country," the order said.

"It is a duty cast upon us and, indeed, the mandate of the (Lokpal) Act, that all attempts be made to root out corruption and corrupt practises that bring under their fold aspects such as undue advantage, illegal gain or benefit and quid pro quo in the discharge of public duties," it said.

Accordingly, "we direct the CBI...to investigate all aspects of the allegations made in the complaint, and submit a copy of the investigation report within a period of six months from the date of receipt of this order", the order said.

The CBI shall also file periodical reports regarding the status of the investigation, every month, it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
HC order on Friday over Mahua's media leak plea
HC order on Friday over Mahua's media leak plea
Mahua vacates bungalow as govt sends eviction team
Mahua vacates bungalow as govt sends eviction team
Can Mahua Moitra Fight A 30 Year Battle With BJP?
Can Mahua Moitra Fight A 30 Year Battle With BJP?
SEE: KKR pacer Starc generates bounce in warm-up game
SEE: KKR pacer Starc generates bounce in warm-up game
Will it be Thackeray vs Thackeray? Raj meets Shah
Will it be Thackeray vs Thackeray? Raj meets Shah
Cricket comes to America! T20 WC trophy tour kicks off
Cricket comes to America! T20 WC trophy tour kicks off
Ananya, The 'Not So Coy' Ramp Queen
Ananya, The 'Not So Coy' Ramp Queen
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Mahua moves SC against expulsion from Lok Sabha

Mahua moves SC against expulsion from Lok Sabha

HC junks Mahua's plea against defamatory content

HC junks Mahua's plea against defamatory content

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances