Ex-WAPCOS Chief Faces Corruption Charges: CBI Investigates

The CBI has launched a corruption investigation into former WAPCOS chairman Rajni Kant Agrawal, accused of accepting financial favours to cover his son's educational expenses, following a complaint from the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points CBI files corruption case against former WAPCOS chairman Rajni Kant Agrawal.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti filed the complaint alleging financial irregularities.

Agrawal allegedly received monetary favours from contractors to cover his son's expenses at Vellore Institute of Technology.

Payments of over Rs 11.26 lakh were allegedly made through project managers and other individuals.

The investigation involves payments for tuition fees, hostel fees, and travel expenses.

The CBI has registered a corruption case against the former chairman-cum-managing director of Water and Power Consultancy Services (WAPCOS), Rajni Kant Agrawal, officials said Monday.

The agency acted after a complaint from the Ministry of Jal Shakti, under which WAPCOS operates, alleging that Agrawal took monetary favours from contractors in return for covering the fee, travel, and other expenses of his son, who studied at Vellore Institute of Technology between 2018 and 2022, officials said.

Allegations of Financial Irregularities

The ministry had forwarded a factual report received from the chief vigilance officer of WAPCOS, alleging "financial irregularities".

The report alleged that payments of over Rs 11.26 lakh was made through project managers of various WAPCOS Ltd., and NPCC offices, and other individuals, between 2018 and 2022, towards his son's fees, apart from the airfare for travel from Delhi to Chennai during holidays, festivals and other expenses.

Details of the FIR

"It is alleged that an amount of Rs. 2.50 Lakhs was paid to Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) as tuition/hostel and advance fee payment...through DD No. 070712 dated 11.05.2018. The said DD was issued by Hari Chand Arora, the then Expert, MLE, Project Office, WAPCOS, Chandigarh, from his Saving Bank Account...," the FIR alleged.

Arora was engaged with WAPCOS as an Expert (MLE) at Chandigarh Project Office from June, 2011 to April, 2022.