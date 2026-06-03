Income Tax Superintendent Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe In Odisha

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an Income Tax superintendent in Odisha for allegedly accepting a bribe to delete a duplicate PAN card record, highlighting ongoing efforts against corruption.

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Key Points The CBI arrested Income Tax Superintendent Ramesh Kumar Mohanty in Odisha.

Mohanty was caught accepting a Rs 4,000 bribe for deleting a duplicate PAN card record.

The arrest followed a complaint filed by the person from whom the bribe was demanded.

A case has been registered against Mohanty under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI on Wednesday arrested an Income Tax officer in Odisha for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000, officials said.

The accused, identified as Ramesh Kumar Mohanty, was posted as a superintendent at the Income Tax office in Bhadrak district, they said.

Mohanty had allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from a person for deleting a duplicate PAN card record, officials said.

The person reached out to the CBI and filed a complaint. Acting on it, the agency laid a trap and caught the officer red-handed while he was allegedly accepting Rs 4,000 from the person, they said.

A case has been registered against Mohanty under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway, officials said.