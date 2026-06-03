HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Income Tax Superintendent Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe In Odisha

Income Tax Superintendent Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe In Odisha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 03, 2026 22:49 IST

x

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an Income Tax superintendent in Odisha for allegedly accepting a bribe to delete a duplicate PAN card record, highlighting ongoing efforts against corruption.

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Key Points

  • The CBI arrested Income Tax Superintendent Ramesh Kumar Mohanty in Odisha.
  • Mohanty was caught accepting a Rs 4,000 bribe for deleting a duplicate PAN card record.
  • The arrest followed a complaint filed by the person from whom the bribe was demanded.
  • A case has been registered against Mohanty under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI on Wednesday arrested an Income Tax officer in Odisha for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000, officials said.

The accused, identified as Ramesh Kumar Mohanty, was posted as a superintendent at the Income Tax office in Bhadrak district, they said.

 

Mohanty had allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from a person for deleting a duplicate PAN card record, officials said.

The person reached out to the CBI and filed a complaint. Acting on it, the agency laid a trap and caught the officer red-handed while he was allegedly accepting Rs 4,000 from the person, they said.

A case has been registered against Mohanty under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

CBI arrests ED official in Odisha on charges of bribery
CBI arrests ED official in Odisha on charges of bribery
Odisha CM Dismisses Official In Corruption Crackdown
Odisha CM Dismisses Official In Corruption Crackdown
Two Odisha Government Officers Arrested For Taking Bribes
Two Odisha Government Officers Arrested For Taking Bribes
Odisha Official Nabbed in Bribery Case Over Land Conversion
Odisha Official Nabbed in Bribery Case Over Land Conversion
Engineer in Odisha Nabbed for Alleged Corruption
Engineer in Odisha Nabbed for Alleged Corruption

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

webstory image 2

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 12 Famous Novels Set In India

VIDEOS

Kangana Dazzles in a Stunning Purple Saree1:00

Kangana Dazzles in a Stunning Purple Saree

WATCH: Virat Kohli Spotted in His Signature Casual Style0:36

WATCH: Virat Kohli Spotted in His Signature Casual Style

Rashmika Mandanna Serves Easy-Breezy Airport Style Goals0:25

Rashmika Mandanna Serves Easy-Breezy Airport Style Goals

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO