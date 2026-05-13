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CBI Nabs Absconding Accused In Tripura Chit Fund Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 13, 2026 18:29 IST

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The CBI has successfully apprehended a long-absconding accused in Kolkata, wanted for his alleged involvement in two significant chit fund scams in Tripura, marking a major breakthrough in the investigation of financial fraud.

Key Points

  • CBI arrests Sanjit Chakraborty in Kolkata for alleged involvement in Tripura chit fund scams.
  • The accused was absconding since 2013 and is linked to scams involving over Rs 7.75 crore.
  • Chakraborty is the CMD of Cosmic Negociators Pvt Ltd and faces charges of cheating and misappropriation.
  • The cases were initially registered by Tripura Police and later taken over by the CBI.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a proclaimed offender allegedly involved in two chit fund scam cases in Tripura involving over Rs 7.75 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, Sanjit Chakraborty, was arrested in Kolkata on May 12 after having been absconding since 2013, an official statement said.

 

Details of the Chit Fund Scam

Chakraborty, CMD of Cosmic Negociators Pvt Ltd, was chargesheeted in two separate cases related to alleged cheating and duping of public money, the agency said.

According to the statement, the first chargesheet was filed in 2015 in connection with an alleged fraud of around Rs 7.48 crore, while a second chargesheet was filed in 2024 in a case involving alleged misappropriation of about Rs 27.13 lakh.

"In both the cases, he was shown as absconding accused in the charge-sheet," the CBI said.

Investigation and Arrest

The agency said the cases were originally registered by Tripura Police in 2013 and were later taken over by the CBI following notifications issued by the Tripura government and the Centre under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.

The CBI said the accused had been "hiding and evading arrest since 2013".

After sustained efforts, based on inputs collected during field verification/technical and physical surveillance, etc., the accused Chakraborty was zeroed in Kolkata in West Bengal and was arrested by the CBI, the statement said.

The accused will be brought to Tripura after securing a transit warrant from a Kolkata court, said officials, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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