SBI Manager Accused of Rs 2.78 Crore Embezzlement: Chargesheet Filed

An SBI manager in Chhattisgarh faces charges for allegedly embezzling over Rs 2.78 crore through a sophisticated scheme involving fraudulent transactions and investments in cryptocurrency and commodities.

Key Points SBI manager Vijay Kumar Ahke is accused of embezzling over Rs 2.78 crore through fraudulent transactions.

Ahke allegedly siphoned funds from the SBI branch's general ledger account using forged vouchers and batch transactions.

To avoid detection, Ahke kept individual transfers below Rs 5 lakh and rolled over old entries.

The embezzled funds were transferred to his wife's account and invested in cryptocurrency, commodities, and options trading.

The ACB/EOW filed a 1290-page chargesheet based on digital evidence, documents, and bank records.

The Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offences Wing (ACB/EOW) on Friday filed a 1290-page chargesheet against an SBI manager accused of embezzling more than Rs 2.78 crore through fraudulent transactions, an official said.

The chargesheet against Vijay Kumar Ahke, who was serving as Chief Branch Manager of the Specialised Currency Administration Branch (SCAB) of State Bank of India located in Byron Bazaar here at the time of arrest in December last year, was submitted before the ACB/EOW special court in Raipur.

Ahke, currently in judicial custody, was booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Details of the Embezzlement Scheme

"Ahke allegedly misused his official authority to siphon funds from the Branch General Ledger (BGL) account of the SCAB branch between August 28, 2024, and June 11, 2025. The accused reportedly generated forged vouchers through the bank's computer system and executed fraudulent transactions," the ACB/EOW said in a statement.

To avoid triggering the bank's High Value Transfer Alert System, Ahke carried out the transactions in "batch mode," keeping each transfer below Rs 5 lakh, the statement added.

He manipulated the system by rolling over old BGL entries into new ones within a 30-day cycle, thereby concealing the real financial position of the account from supervising officers, the statement said.

"During this period, the accused allegedly executed 75 transactions, transferring the entire embezzled amount to his wife's bank account, which was linked to his own mobile number. This enabled him to receive all One-Time Passwords (OTPs) required for the transactions," it said.

Investment of Embezzled Funds

The funds were reportedly transferred through net banking to his personal bank account, where they were invested in Delta Exchange, cryptocurrency trading, commodities, and options trading, the statement added.

The fraudulent transactions caused a financial loss of Rs 2.78 crore to SBI, it said.

"Based on digital evidence, seized documents, bank statements, certified transaction records from the bank's main server, and witness statements, the ACB/EOW initiated prosecution against Ahke. Evidence collected during the probe established his involvement in the embezzlement, following which the chargesheet was filed before the court," the statement said.