CBI Nabs Three In Rs 13 Lakh Punjab Bribery Case

The CBI has arrested two middlemen and another individual in connection with a Rs 13 lakh bribery case at the Punjab Vigilance office, exposing a potential corruption racket.

Key Points The CBI arrested two middlemen and another person in a Rs 13 lakh bribery case in Punjab.

The arrests followed a raid at the Punjab Vigilance office in Mohali and a dramatic chase.

A Punjab State Tax Officer reported Vikas Goyal and his son Raghav Goyal for demanding a bribe to close a complaint.

The CBI investigation revealed an exchange of sensitive information between the accused and senior Vigilance officials.

Searches at the residences of the accused led to the recovery of Rs 9 lakh in cash and incriminating documents.

In a late-night raid at the Punjab Vigilance office in Mohali followed by a dramatic chase, the CBI arrested two middlemen and another person in a Rs 13-lakh bribery case involving senior officers of the department, officials said.

Details of the Bribery Complaint

The CBI took the action after registering an FIR on a complaint of a Punjab State Tax Officer, who had accused Vikas Goyal and his son Raghav Goyal of demanding illegal gratification of Rs 20 Lakh for securing the closure of a complaint against him in the office of DG (Vigilance), Punjab.

"Further, it was alleged that both the accused were acting as intermediaries for senior Vigilance officials including the Reader to DGP Vigilance, Punjab and were using their influence to assure the complainant that his matter could be settled. O. P. Rana, the reader to DG Vigilance assured him for closure of the complaint once illegal gratification is paid," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Prima facie, the investigation reveals active involvement of Rana in the conspiracy, she said.

The Bribe Exchange and Arrests

According to the statement, during negotiations, the accused reduced the demand from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 13 lakh along with one Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 mobile phone for Rana.

After getting confirmation about the bribe exchange, a CBI team raided a place in Chandigarh, where an associate of the accused, Ankit Wadhwa, was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 13 lakh and a mobile phone on their behalf, the spokesperson said.

"The bribe amount and mobile phone were recovered during the trap proceedings," the statement read.

The Chase and Apprehension

As it happened, Raghav Goyal, Vikas Goyal, and Rana ran away after being alerted by their gunmen stationed there to keep a watch.

The CBI team began a hot pursuit and after a dramatic chase, nabbed Raghav, Vikas and apprehended two gunmen near Ambala at the Punjab-Haryana border, the spokesperson said.

"Rana, reader to DGP Vigilance, is still absconding and efforts are being made to arrest him," she said.

Further Investigation and Recoveries

Searches at the residential premises of Goyals at Malout and Rana at Chandigarh, led to recovery of Rs 9 lakh in cash and incriminating documents, the spokesperson said.

The CBI investigation exposed an exchange of "sensitive information" relating to pending vigilance matters between Rana and Goyals.

"The wider conspiracy, including possible illegal gratification nexus and the role of other persons, is under investigation. The accused private persons were given police gunmen officially. The role and attachment of Punjab Police gunmen carrying AK-47 rifles with the private accused persons is also being examined," the spokesperson said.