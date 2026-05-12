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Home  » News » CBI Raids Punjab Vigilance Office, Arrests Middlemen In Bribery Case

CBI Raids Punjab Vigilance Office, Arrests Middlemen In Bribery Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 12, 2026 08:29 IST

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The CBI has arrested several middlemen in a late-night raid at the Punjab Vigilance office in Mohali, uncovering a bribery scandal involving a senior officer and raising questions about corruption within the state government.

Key Points

  • CBI arrests middlemen in a late-night raid at the Punjab Vigilance office in Mohali.
  • The raid is linked to allegations of a ₹20 lakh bribery transaction involving a senior officer.
  • The arrested middlemen were allegedly provided police security by the Punjab government.
  • Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia criticises the AAP government over the corruption allegations.

In a late-night raid at the Punjab Vigilance office in Mohali, the CBI arrested a number of middlemen who were allegedly collecting bribes on behalf of a senior officer of the department, officials said.

A CBI team conducted the raid while probing an allegation of a bribe transaction of around 20 lakh, they said.

 

Details of the Arrests and Investigation

The arrested "middlemen" were provided police security by the Punjab government, officials said.

The officer of the vigilance department is said to be absconding and not responding to phone calls, they said.

Political Reactions to the Bribery Case

A team from the CBI had reached the vigilance bureau office late Monday night

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia attacked the AAP government on X over action against alleged bribery.

"Corruption in Punjab is now being exposed layer by layer from top to bottom... Alleged Rs 20 lakh bribery deal under scanner, with Central agency reportedly recovered Rs 13 lakh during the operation."

Majithia said that Bhagwant Mann has no moral right to continue as chief minister and home minister.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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