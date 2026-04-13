Meerut Cow Slaughter: Three Arrested After Police Encounter

Three individuals have been apprehended in Meerut following a police encounter related to alleged cow slaughter, leading to the recovery of beef, weapons, and sparking an ongoing investigation.

Key Points Three individuals were arrested in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, for alleged cow slaughter after a police encounter.

Police recovered a quintal of beef, a cow, illegal weapons, and tools related to the alleged slaughter.

One of the accused was injured during the encounter and received medical treatment.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, and Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.

Authorities are actively pursuing the arrest of the remaining suspects who fled the scene.

Three persons have been arrested here in connection with an alleged incident of cow slaughter, police said on Monday, adding a quintal of beef and a cow were recovered from their possession.

They were arrested following an encounter in the Sardhana area of Meerut district on Sunday, according to a police statement.

Police have also recovered illegal weapons, cartridges, tools used in the alleged slaughter and a car from their possession.

Police said personnel from the Sardhana police station were conducting patrols and checks late on Sunday night, when they received a tip-off from an informer stating that some individuals were engaging in cow slaughter in the forest area near Nagla Order village, situated along the embankment of the Ganga Canal.

Accordingly, a police team reached the location, cordoned off the area, and attempted to apprehend the accused.

The accused fired at cops on seeing them, following which they retaliated in self-defence, resulting in injuries to one of the accused.

The injured accused has been identified as Monish. He was sent to the community health centre in Sardhana for medical treatment.

Police have also arrested Dilshad alias 'Dillu' and Sartaj alias 'Dhamaka' from the scene, while two or three other accused individuals managed to flee from the spot.

In this connection, a case has been registered under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of a common intent) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, and Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.

Efforts are on to arrest the other absconding accused.