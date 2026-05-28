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Home  » News » 131 Cattle Seized, Eight Arrested Ahead Of Bakri Eid In Maharashtra

131 Cattle Seized, Eight Arrested Ahead Of Bakri Eid In Maharashtra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 28, 2026 19:55 IST

Maharashtra police seized 131 cattle and apprehended eight individuals in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ahead of Bakri Eid, enforcing regulations against illegal animal slaughter.

Key Points

  • Maharashtra police seized 131 cattle in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ahead of Bakri Eid.
  • Eight individuals were apprehended in connection with the illegal keeping of cattle.
  • Police conducted a combing operation in the Jinsi area following information about the cattle.
  • Authorities had previously urged peace committees to prevent the sacrifice of prohibited animals during Bakri Eid.
  • Action will be taken under MCOCA, and prior criminal records of the apprehended individuals will be checked.

Police in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar seized 131 cattle ahead of Bakri Eid, resulting in eight persons being apprehended, a senior official said on Thursday.

The action was taken in Jinsi area on Wednesday after information was received about cattle being kept there, he added.

 

Cattle Welfare and Shelter Arrangements

The animals were brought to Jinsi police station, where they were examined by veterinarians before being sent to a cow shelter with the help of the civic body, the official said.

Preventative Measures and Peace Committee Engagement

The police had earlier held meetings with various peace committees in the city urging them to ensure prohibited animals are not sacrificed as part of Bakri Eid rituals, he said.

Police Commissioner's Statement on Illegal Activities

"We had directed that nobody should slaughter 'govansh' (bovines). We, however, found that some animals were being kept illegally in Jinsi. So a team of nearby 250 police personnel was deployed to conduct a combing operation there," police commissioner Pravin Pawar told reporters.

Legal Action and Further Investigations

Eight persons have been nabbed in this connection and further legal formalities are underway against them, Pawar said.

"We have already said that action will be taken under MCOCA. We will check their prior criminals records. Searches are on for their associates," the commissioner added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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