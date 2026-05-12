Hyderabad: Nine Arrested For Cattle Transporter Assault

In Hyderabad, nine individuals have been arrested for assaulting cattle transporters and police officers after illegally halting a vehicle carrying oxen, sparking a police investigation and warnings against vigilante actions.

Key Points Nine people were arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly assaulting cattle transporters and police officers.

The incident occurred after the group unlawfully stopped a vehicle transporting oxen, suspecting they were being taken for slaughter.

Police personnel were injured when the group pelted stones at the vehicle and police party.

Authorities have warned against taking the law into personal hands and creating disturbances based on rumours.

An investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the remaining individuals involved in the assault.

Nine people were arrested here for allegedly assaulting and injuring cattle transporters and police personnel after "unlawfully" stopping a vehicle carrying oxen, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on the intervening night between May 11 and 12 at the Kothapet crossroad. Some persons stopped the vehicle, which was carrying eight bulls with their owners, and the animals were going for a film shooting at Purani Haveli, a release from the Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate said.

Mob Violence and Police Intervention

The mob created a nuisance on suspicion that the animals were being taken for slaughter and wrongfully restrained the vehicle occupants, abused and assaulted them and attacked the police personnel who reached the spot after receiving the information, it said.

Subsequently, when the police personnel were shifting the vehicle along with bulls in order to drop it at a goshala for safe custody, some of the group members followed on two-wheelers and overtook the vehicle and stopped it on the road.

Injuries and Legal Action

They then pelted stones at the vehicle and police party, causing severe injuries to police personnel, including an Inspector of Police. The vehicle was also damaged.

Police brought the situation under control and registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS against those involved in the incident.

Police later apprehended nine accused persons and produced them before a city court, which sent them for judicial custody.

Ongoing Investigation and Public Appeal

Efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the rest of the accused, police added.

Police further said that within the limits of the Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate, seven police checkposts are functioning round-the-clock since May 7.

Police appealed to the public that any information related to cow transportation may be shared with the police for appropriate action and warned that no individual or group shall take the law into their own hands or create law and order problems based on rumours or suspicion.

Any person indulging in unlawful activities, attacks on public servants, obstruction of police duties, spreading unrest, or disturbing public peace and tranquillity will be dealt with stern action as per law, the release added.