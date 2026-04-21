Cash Stolen From Accountant's Car In Madhya Pradesh

A brazen daylight theft in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, saw unidentified individuals steal Rs 24.30 lakh from an accountant's car while he briefly stopped for tea, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points Accountant Taher Khan lost Rs 24.30 lakh from his car in Khargone while he was having tea.

Two individuals on a motorcycle followed Khan's car from the bank.

The suspects were captured on CCTV carrying the bag on a motorcycle.

Police have registered a case and formed teams to investigate the theft.

Unidentified individuals stole a bag containing Rs 24.30 lakh from the parked car of an accountant of a grain merchant when he was having tea in Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, a police official said.

Accountant Loses Lakhs In Broad Daylight Theft

Taher Khan withdrew cash from a bank on Diversion Road and left in his car. He stopped at a merchant's establishment on Jawahar Marg and handed over Rs 2.70 lakh cash, before proceeding to the lane of the Data Hanuman Temple, the official said.

Khan parked his car and went out for a few minutes to have tea. When he returned, he found the bag containing cash missing from the car, following which the police were alerted.

Police Investigation Underway

According to the preliminary investigation, two persons followed the car from the bank on a motorcycle without a number plate. One of them was wearing a helmet, police said.

CCTV footage showed the duo trying to open the car's door when it stopped on Jawahar Marg, but they were unsuccessful. After this, the duo started following the car again.

Police said the location where the car was parked was not covered by CCTV cameras. The criminals took advantage of this and carried out the theft. However, they were later captured on other cameras carrying the bag on the bike.

Superintendent of Police P Ravindra Verma said that a case has been registered against unidentified persons, and separate teams have been formed to trace them.

The theft occurred in Khargone, a city in Madhya Pradesh. Such incidents of theft from vehicles often lead to increased police patrols and heightened security measures in the affected areas. Police will likely review CCTV footage from nearby establishments to gather more evidence and identify the perpetrators.