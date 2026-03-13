Fake Income Tax Officers Rob Contractor's Home in Madhya Pradesh

A gang posing as Income Tax officials executed a brazen robbery at a contractor's home in Madhya Pradesh, making off with gold and cash, prompting a police investigation.

A gang posing as Income Tax officials entered a contractor's home in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh on Friday on the pretext of a black money probe and stole around 50 'tolas' of gold and several lakh rupees in cash, police said.

The incident took place at 9.30 am in Brahman Mohalla of Bag area, about 100 km from the district headquarters, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayank Awasthi told reporters.

As per police, the gang of seven to eight persons arrived in a white SUV without a number plate and entered the house of Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited contractor Rajkumar Malviya claiming they had a received a complaint regarding presence of black money.

Two of the gang members wore khakhi uniforms. They forced open cupboards and decamped with about 50 'tolas' of gold jewellery, several lakh in cash and mobile phones. A 'tola' is around 11.6 grams.

Police Investigation Underway

"Teams have been formed to nab the accused. The Crime Branch is also carrying out a probe. The exact amount of gold and cash looted will be known after the family finishes assessing the losses," the SP said.