Kerala's LDF Accuses UDF Candidate of Bribery in Kuttanad Assembly Election

Kerala's political landscape is heating up as the LDF accuses UDF candidate Reji Cheriyan of cash-for-votes practices during the Kuttanad Assembly election, potentially impacting the upcoming election results.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The LDF has accused UDF candidate Reji Cheriyan of distributing money for votes in the Kuttanad constituency during the Kerala Assembly election campaign.

The LDF alleges that Cheriyan distributed money directly and through UPI transactions, submitting a video as evidence to the Election Commission.

Reji Cheriyan denies the allegations, stating he is ready to face any probe and that the video cited is old and taken from his Facebook page.

Cheriyan claims he does not use UPI and challenges the LDF to produce evidence of money transfers from his accounts.

The Kerala Assembly polls were held on April 9, with results due on May 4, as the LDF aims for a third term and the UDF seeks a comeback.

The LDF has filed a complaint with the EC alleging that UDF candidate Reji Cheriyan was involved in cash-for-vote practices during the Assembly election campaign in the Kuttanad constituency.

The LDF election committee alleged in its complaint that Cheriyan distributed money both directly and through UPI transactions.

The Kerala Assembly polls were held on April 9, and the results for all 140 constituencies will be declared on May 4.

The LDF is aiming for a third term, the UDF is seeking a comeback, and the NDA hopes to open its account in the state.

LDF leaders said on Sunday that they had also submitted a purported video in this regard to the District Returning Officer and the Chief Electoral Officer, seeking a detailed probe against the UDF candidate.

Cheriyan contested the election on a Kerala Congress (Joseph) ticket, a constituent of the UDF, and took on sitting MLA Thomas K Thomas of the NCP.

Cheriyan's Response to Bribery Allegations

Responding to the allegations, Cheriyan told reporters on Sunday that he was ready to face any probe.

"I will provide a reply with evidence when the authorities seek it based on the complaint," he said.

He denied using UPI transactions.

"Even uneducated people know that UPI is linked to a bank account. Let them produce evidence that money was transferred from any of my accounts, especially since I do not use UPI," he said.

Cheriyan also said that the video cited by the LDF was taken from his own Facebook page and had been posted a year ago.

He alleged that his opponent, Thomas, had earlier made similar "false" allegations against him.

Cheriyan, who was previously an NCP member, switched to the Kerala Congress after a dispute with Thomas and contested the election against him.