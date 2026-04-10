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Home  » News » Sobha Surendran Responds to 'Cash-for-Vote' Claims in Kerala Assembly Polls

Sobha Surendran Responds to 'Cash-for-Vote' Claims in Kerala Assembly Polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 10, 2026 21:07 IST

BJP leader Sobha Surendran faces scrutiny in Kerala after allegations of 'cash-for-vote' surfaced during the recent Assembly elections, prompting investigations and counter-claims.

Photograph: Courtesy Facebook

Photograph: Courtesy Facebook

Key Points

  • BJP leader Sobha Surendran is under investigation for alleged 'cash-for-vote' activities during the Kerala Assembly polls.
  • A video surfaced showing a woman allegedly offering money to an elderly woman, sparking the controversy.
  • The Congress party filed a complaint with the Election Commission, accusing Surendran of distributing cash to voters.
  • Surendran claims the incident is a 'conspiracy' against her and has filed a counter-complaint.
  • The District Returning Officer is conducting an inquiry, and police have also initiated an investigation into the matter.

BJP leader Sobha Surendran on Friday appeared before the District Returning Officer in Kerala and gave her statement as part of the probe into the "cash-for-vote" allegation against her.

Surendran contested as a BJP candidate from the Palakkad constituency in the Assembly polls held on Thursday. The results for all 140 constituencies will be declared on May 4.

 

The controversy arose after a video, allegedly recorded by Congress workers and aired on television channels, showed a woman offering something to an elderly woman. Another group then opened her hand, revealing a small roll of Rs 500 currency notes on April 8.

The visuals also showed Surendran getting out of her car and arguing with a few men who had filmed the incident, questioning how they could have recorded her without her permission.

The Congress lodged a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that Surendran was involved in distributing cash to voters.

Surendran, in turn, filed a complaint with the Commission, alleging that the incident was part of a "conspiracy" against her.

According to officials, following the complaint, the Palakkad District Collector directed the District Returning Officer to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.

As part of the inquiry, Surendran appeared before the officer, and her statement was recorded this afternoon.

The District Returning Officer is expected to submit a report to the collector soon, which will then be forwarded to Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar.

Police have also registered a case in connection with the incident and initiated an investigation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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