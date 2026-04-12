BJP Leader Embroiled in Cash-for-Votes Allegations

A BJP leader in Kerala is facing serious cash-for-votes allegations, sparking controversy and raising questions about election integrity and internal party disputes.

Key Points Suspended BJP leader Bindu Vinayakumar accuses Sobha Surendran of cash-for-votes during the 2024 Lok Sabha election in Alappuzha.

Vinayakumar alleges fund misappropriation and money distribution by Surendran during the Alappuzha election.

Vinayakumar claims Surendran threatened her over the cash-for-vote accusations, leading to her suspension from the BJP.

Jamaat-e-Islami sends legal notice to Surendran for alleging their involvement in the killing of an RSS worker and labelling them a terrorist organisation.

Surendran has not yet responded to the allegations.

Suspended BJP leader Bindu Vinayakumar on Sunday alleged that party leader Sobha Surendran was involved in 'cash-for-vote' during the 2024 Lok Sabha election in Alappuzha.

Earlier, both the UDF and the LDF had raised allegations against Surendran over purported cash-for-vote activities during the recent Assembly election campaign in Palakkad.

A video related to the allegations had surfaced, prompting a probe by the Election Commission and the police.

Vinayakumar, former BJP Alappuzha north district vice-president, had recently lodged a police complaint alleging that Surendran threatened her in connection with the cash-for-vote accusations.

Following her allegations, the BJP suspended Vinayakumar.

Speaking to reporters, she said she had known Surendran since the latter contested the Lok Sabha election in Alappuzha.

"It is well known that she was involved in fund misappropriation and distribution of money during the election in Alappuzha. Now people in Palakkad have also realised it," she alleged.

Vinayakumar said the BJP state leadership had not acted on her complaint.

"I don't understand why the state leadership did not investigate my complaint that she threatened me," she said.

She also expressed disappointment over her suspension from the party.

"I had brought these issues to the notice of both the state and national leadership, but no action was taken. So I made these statements through the media so that people know the truth," she said.

Vinayakumar on Saturday alleged that Surendran called her over the phone and accused her of sending money to Palakkad to orchestrate the cash-for-vote controversy.

She further claimed that Surendran threatened and intimidated her, and that she had lodged a complaint with the Alappuzha Superintendent of Police.

Surendran has not yet responded to the allegations.

Legal Notice to Surendran

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami has sent a legal notice to Surendran over her statement during the election campaign that the organisation was involved in the killing of RSS worker Sreenivasan in Palakkad and that it is a terrorist organisation.

The organisation, in its notice, termed the statement baseless and sought a public apology or compensation of Rs one crore.

RSS worker Sreenivasan was allegedly killed by members of Popular Front of India, who were later arrested by the police and the NIA.