Sobha Surendran Responds to 'Cash-for-Vote' Claims in Kerala Assembly Polls

BJP leader Sobha Surendran faces scrutiny in Kerala after allegations of 'cash-for-vote' surfaced during the Assembly elections, prompting an official investigation and raising questions about electoral integrity.

Photograph: Courtesy Facebook

Key Points BJP leader Sobha Surendran is under investigation for alleged 'cash-for-vote' activities during the Kerala Assembly elections.

A video allegedly shows a woman offering money, sparking a complaint from the Congress party to the Election Commission.

Surendran claims the incident is a 'conspiracy' against her and has filed a counter-complaint.

The District Returning Officer is conducting an inquiry and will submit a report to the Kerala Chief Electoral Officer.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the alleged 'cash-for-vote' incident.

BJP leader Sobha Surendran on Friday appeared before the District Returning Officer in Kerala and gave her statement as part of the probe into the "cash-for-vote" allegation against her.

Surendran contested as a BJP candidate from the Palakkad constituency in the Assembly polls held on Thursday. The results for all 140 constituencies will be declared on May 4.

The controversy arose after a video, allegedly recorded by Congress workers and aired on television channels, showed a woman offering something to an elderly woman. Another group then opened her hand, revealing a small roll of Rs 500 currency notes on April 8.

The visuals also showed Surendran getting out of her car and arguing with a few men who had filmed the incident, questioning how they could have recorded her without her permission.

The Congress lodged a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that Surendran was involved in distributing cash to voters.

Surendran, in turn, filed a complaint with the Commission, alleging that the incident was part of a "conspiracy" against her.

According to officials, following the complaint, the Palakkad District Collector directed the District Returning Officer to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.

As part of the inquiry, Surendran appeared before the officer, and her statement was recorded this afternoon.

The District Returning Officer is expected to submit a report to the collector soon, which will then be forwarded to Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar.

Police have also registered a case in connection with the incident and initiated an investigation.