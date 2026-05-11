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Jharkhand Shopkeepers Booked For Selling Fake NCERT Books

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 11, 2026 21:07 IST

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Jharkhand authorities have launched a police investigation into the sale of counterfeit NCERT books in Hazaribag, following raids that uncovered substandard materials and missing security features.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Hazaribag administration filed a police case against shopkeepers selling fake NCERT books.
  • Raids were conducted on three shops following complaints of counterfeit book sales.
  • NCERT books were found to be counterfeit due to missing holograms and substandard page quality.
  • Police investigation is underway at Hazaribag Sadar police station.

The Hazaribag district administration in Jharkhand on Monday lodged a police case against three shopkeepers over the sale of alleged counterfeit NCERT books.

Investigation Uncovers Fake Books

A district administration team had conducted raids on the three shops after complaints of selling counterfeit NCERT books for Class 9, officials said.

 

Hazaribag Deputy Commissioner Hemant Sati told PTI that cases against the shopkeepers were lodged at Hazaribag Sadar police station.

During investigation, the NCERT books available in the shops were "found to be counterfeit", he said.

"Holograms were not found on many books, and the quality of the pages was found to be substandard," the DC said.

Hazaribag Sadar police station officer-in-charge Chandrasekhar Kumar said further investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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