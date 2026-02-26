HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
NCERT textbook row: Govt promises action after SC ban

NCERT textbook row: Govt promises action after SC ban

February 26, 2026 16:19 IST

He also underlined that the government has full respect for the judiciary and has no intent of disrespecting the institution.

Dharmendra Pradhan on NCERT row

IMAGE: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Photograph: @dpradhanbjp X/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticised NCERT for including a chapter on judicial corruption in a Class 8 textbook.
  • The Supreme Court imposed a ban on the NCERT textbook, citing a 'well-orchestrated conspiracy' to defame the judiciary.
  • NCERT apologizes for 'inappropriate content' and commits to rewriting the textbook in consultation with relevant authorities.
  • The government promises to fix accountability and take action against those involved in drafting the controversial chapter on judicial corruption.
  • The NCERT textbook highlighted corruption, case backlogs, and a shortage of judges as challenges within the judicial system.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday expressed anguish over the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) coming up with a chapter on judicial corruption in its Class 8 textbook, while promising to fix accountability and take action against those involved in drafting the controversial portion.

He also underlined that the government has full respect for the judiciary and has no intent of disrespecting the institution.

 

The remarks came on a day the Supreme Court observed that there appeared to be a 'well-orchestrated conspiracy' to defame the judiciary and imposed a 'complete blanket ban' on the Class 8 NCERT book and ordered that all copies, physical and digital, be seized.

"They have fired the gunshot. The judiciary is bleeding," a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant said, a day after the NCERT apologised for 'inappropriate content' in the social science textbook and said it would be rewritten in consultation with appropriate authorities.

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, issued show cause notices to the NCERT director and the secretary of the department of school education and asked them to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against those responsible.

Reacting to the development, Pradhan said, "I am very sad at what has happened... There was no intention to insult the judiciary. An enquiry will be conducted and accountability fixed. Action will be taken against those involved in drafting the chapter. As soon as we got to know (about it), the circulation of the textbooks was put on hold."

"We have full respect for the judiciary, and we have taken the issue very seriously. The court's directives will be complied with," he told reporters in Jamshedpur.

NCERT textbook content and government response

The NCERT social science textbook for Class 8 in question states that corruption, a massive backlog of cases, and the lack of an adequate number of judges are among the challenges faced by the judicial system.

After stern words by the Supreme Court that it will not allow 'anyone on earth' to tarnish the judiciary's integrity, the NCERT pulled the textbook from its website, with sources saying the government was livid with the controversial references in the curriculum.

The NCERT on Wednesday also apologised for 'inappropriate content' after facing the Supreme Court's ire over the chapter and said the book will be rewritten in consultation with appropriate authorities.

