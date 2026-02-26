HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Undermines judiciary, heads must roll': SC bans NCERT textbook

'Undermines judiciary, heads must roll': SC bans NCERT textbook

Source: PTI
February 26, 2026 12:55 IST

The apex court ordered that the Centre and state authorities comply with its directions immediately, and warned of 'serious action' if directions are defied in any form.

Key Points

  • The Supreme Court imposed a blanket ban on a Class 8 NCERT textbook containing a chapter on corruption in the judiciary and ordered seizure of all physical copies and removal of digital versions.
  • The court issued show cause notices to the NCERT director and the School Education Secretary, warning of serious action and possible criminal contempt.
  • Chief Justice Surya Kant said there appeared to be a well-planned attempt to undermine and defame the judiciary, stressing that responsibility would be fixed.
  • The Solicitor General tendered an unconditional apology on behalf of the Ministry of Education, and the matter has been posted for further hearing on March 11.

The Supreme Court on Thursday imposed a blanket ban on Class 8 National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) book carrying a chapter on corruption in the judiciary, and ordered a seizure of all physical copies, along with takedown of its digital forms.

The apex court ordered that the Centre and state authorities comply with its directions immediately, and warned of 'serious action' if directions are defied in any form.

The top court issued show cause notices to NCERT director, school education secretary to explain why action should be not taken against those responsible.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant said there seemed to be a calculated move to undermine institution and demean dignity of judiciary.

Deep-rooted conspiracy to defame judiciary: CJI

The bench said such misconduct, having everlasting impact on judiciary, would fall within definition of criminal contempt.

"We would like to have a deeper probe," the bench said.

The court said that if allowed to go unchecked, this will erode people's faith in judiciary. "No one will be allowed to go scot-free."

The CJI said, "It is my duty as the head of the institution to find out who is responsible; heads must roll."

CJI Surya Kant said there appears to be a deep-rooted, well planned conspiracy to defame the judiciary.

Taking exception to the NCERT's Wednesday communication, the SC said there was not a single word of apology in it, and instead, they have tried to justified it.

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology on behalf of Ministry of education.

The bench posted the mater for further hearing on march 11.

 
Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
NCERT apologises for chapter on judiciary after SC rap
'Judges Don't Descend From Mars Or The Moon'
'Judges are not free of fear'
'Without independent judiciary, we will be a banana...
How the Supreme Court became 'lions under the throne'

