HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Sena's Gaikwad slaps MLA canteen staff over stale food

Sena's Gaikwad slaps MLA canteen staff over stale food

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 09, 2025 10:21 IST

x

Ruling Shiv Sena's MLA Sanjay Gaikwad allegedly slapped an employee of a canteen at the MLA's hostel in Mumbai after complaining about being served stale food.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad. Photograph: Courtesy @sanjaygaikwad34/X

After the incident on Tuesday night, the Buldhana MLA said the food served to him was of poor quality and he will raise the issue during the ongoing monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature.

A video of the incident, which took place at the Akashvani MLA hostel, has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, Gaikwad is seen berating the canteen operator, refusing to pay the bill, and slapping the staff member seated at the billing counter.

 

"I had complained about the poor quality of food two or three times earlier. This time the food was absolutely unacceptable. I will raise this issue in the ongoing legislative session," Gaikwad told a regional news channel.

Gaikwad ordered dinner from the canteen at the MLA hostel on Tuesday night. He found the dal and rice delivered in his room to be stale and foul-smelling, according to sources.

Angered by this, the leader, belonging to the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stormed into the canteen and confronted the manager, they said.

The MLA was furious over the condition of the meal and told others not to pay for it either. In the midst of the altercation, he hit the canteen operator on his face, eyewitnesses claimed.

In September last year, Gaikwad made controversial remarks saying he will give Rs 11 lakh to anyone chopping off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system.

The Buldhana police later registered a case against him.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Shinde MLA offers Rs 11L to cut Rahul's tongue; booked
Shinde MLA offers Rs 11L to cut Rahul's tongue; booked
'Will bury Cong dogs': Shinde's MLA courts another row
'Will bury Cong dogs': Shinde's MLA courts another row
Caught on camera: Shiv Sena leader, friend slap bank employee
Caught on camera: Shiv Sena leader, friend slap bank employee
WATCH: Sena MP's shocking behaviour
WATCH: Sena MP's shocking behaviour
Why are Hindus being assaulted?: Maha min amid Marathi row
Why are Hindus being assaulted?: Maha min amid Marathi row

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Foods You SHOULD Be Eating

webstory image 2

India's Cheapest Phone With AI+ Launched

webstory image 3

The Top 10 Fashion Schools In The World

VIDEOS

Must watch: Breathtaking Athirappilly Falls in Kerala2:04

Must watch: Breathtaking Athirappilly Falls in Kerala

Cloudburst in Chamoli: Flash floods hit U'khand village1:36

Cloudburst in Chamoli: Flash floods hit U'khand village

CDS warns against China-Pak-B'desh 'collusivity' for India's security interests2:46

CDS warns against China-Pak-B'desh 'collusivity' for...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD