HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » B'luru horror: Couple chases, kills biker for breaking car's side mirror

B'luru horror: Couple chases, kills biker for breaking car's side mirror

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 30, 2025 11:48 IST

x

A 24-year-old gig worker was killed and his friend injured after a speeding car rammed into their two-wheeler in Bengaluru in what police said was "a deliberate act of revenge" on Wednesday.

IMAGE: A CCTV footage shows a speeding car rams into a bike  in Bengaluru. Photograph: Screen grab/X

A husband-wife duo have been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred on October 25, post-11:30 pm, under the Puttenahalli police station limits, they said.

According to police, the two-wheeler was hit from behind by a car that initially sped away from the scene. While the rider, Darshan, died on the spot, his friend and pillion rider, Varun (24), sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

 

Initially, the JP Nagar Traffic Police registered a case of accidental death.

However, after examining CCTV footage, investigators found that the car had deliberately chased and rammed the two-wheeler, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lokesh Jagalasar said.

"Preliminary inquiry revealed that the two-wheeler riders had earlier brushed against the car, breaking its side mirror. Enraged, the driver reversed his vehicle, followed them, and deliberately rammed into it, leading to the rider's death," the DCP said.

The accused, a physical education teacher, allegedly returned to the spot with his wife after the incident, wearing masks to conceal their identities. They collected broken parts of their vehicle from the scene in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence, police said.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and destruction of evidence has been registered at the Puttenahalli police station.

Both the husband and wife have been arrested, officials added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Twist in B'luru road rage case, now IAF officer booked
Twist in B'luru road rage case, now IAF officer booked
The Menace Of Road Rage
The Menace Of Road Rage
Dehradun Road Rage Shocks Uttarakhand
Dehradun Road Rage Shocks Uttarakhand
Bengaluru hit-and-run: 'Kannada actress drove the car'
Bengaluru hit-and-run: 'Kannada actress drove the car'
Pune woman punched in face, left bleeding in road rage
Pune woman punched in face, left bleeding in road rage

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

webstory image 2

The Next-Gen Smartphones Arriving In November

webstory image 3

Citrus Power: 7 Ways Oranges Boost Your Well-Being

VIDEOS

Prez Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea1:10

Prez Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan,...

Migratory Flamingos Transform Thoothukudi's Coast into a Scenic Wonderland1:03

Migratory Flamingos Transform Thoothukudi's Coast into a...

'Third-class crook', Priyank Kharge reacts to Himanta's 'first class idiot' accusation on him1:34

'Third-class crook', Priyank Kharge reacts to Himanta's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO