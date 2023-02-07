News
Car drags man's body for 10 km on Yamuna Expressway in UP

Car drags man's body for 10 km on Yamuna Expressway in UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 07, 2023 23:04 IST
Weeks after the Kanjhawala case in Delhi, a man was killed in a road accident and his body dragged under a car for nearly 10 kilometres on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, police said.

IMAGE: The body recovered from the spot. Photograph: ANI

The driver of the Maruti Suzuki Swift only detected the body after a toll plaza employee alerted him early on Tuesday morning and the police were informed.

"The driver has been taken into custody and his car impounded," Superintendent of Police (Mathura Rural) Trigun Bishen said.

The driver has been identified as Virendra Singh, a resident of Sangam Vihar in Delhi. He was returning from Agra with four family members after attending a wedding.

 

A detailed investigation was initiated after the toll plaza employee informed the police, Bishen said.

Bloodstains have been found at the Kilometre 106 marker in the Jamuna Paar area. It appears that the accident took place there and the body later got stuck under the car passing the point, the senior police official added.

The driver told the police that he was not aware that the body was stuck under the car and attributed it to poor visibility caused by dense fog.

Efforts are on to identify the victim, aged around 35, the police said, adding that the body was sent for post mortem.

Other details are being worked out using CCTV footage, the police added.

The incident follows a similar case in Delhi where a 20-year-old woman was killed in the early hours of New Year after her two-wheeler was hit by a car, which dragged her body for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
