Rediff.com  » Cricket » Don't want to crib about our bowling in middle of IPL: KKR head coach

Don't want to crib about our bowling in middle of IPL: KKR head coach

Source: PTI
April 28, 2024 20:21 IST
IMAGE: KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit said halfway through the league it’s important to focus on the things that they can control. Photograph: BCCI

Their bowling may have come a cropper in the loss to Punjab Kings but Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Chandrakant Pandit on Sunday said they don't want to "crib" about it in the middle of the tournament and would rather focus on the positives.

Punjab Kings rode on an unbeaten century from Jonny Bairstow to smash the record for highest T20 run-chase when they knocked down a target of 262 with eight balls to spare to beat KKR by eight wickets in the previous match at Eden Gardens.

 

"In the middle of the tournament, we can't keep cribbing about it, we have to see what is in our control and how to execute our plans," Pandit said ahead of their clash against Delhi Capitals.

Pandit underlined the fact that their batting was clicking well and scoring 200-plus totals at ease.

"We want to look at the positive side of it. The result may have gone the other way. But the team is really playing well.

"We played superb cricket. To put up 260-plus also requires equal effort. It's not that team is getting bowled out for 100-150 runs. We are full of confidence," he said.

KKR's biggest strength is their spin bowling but the batting friendly condition has let down their spinners.

But Pandit didn't want to complain.

"The pitch condition is similar everywhere. (Sunil) Narine has given only 24 runs in four overs (against Punjab). Everywhere there has been big scores. On every pitch the total if you see is massive. One cannot complain about the wickets in particular," he said.

Their star left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc missed the previous match due to a thumb injury in his bowling hand.

"He is looking better now. He has recovered well. We will watch him in the nets and then take a call (about his availability)."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
