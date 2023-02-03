News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi car drag victim was drunk: Sources cite viscera report

Delhi car drag victim was drunk: Sources cite viscera report

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 03, 2023 21:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Kanjhawala accident victim was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, sources said on Friday citing her viscera report.

IMAGE: AAP supporters hold candles for the victim in the Kanjhawala case, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Delhi Police has received the viscera examination report of 20-year-old Anjali Singh who was killed after being dragged under a car in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri.

The examination was conducted by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini, and the viscera report was received on January 24, said Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order Zone II) Sagar Preet Hooda.

 

The examination is part of the ongoing investigation into the case, he said.

Singh was killed in the early hours on January 1 after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

So far, seven people have been arrested in the case.

Earlier, Singh's friend Nidhi too had claimed that she was drunk at the time of the incident.

Initially, six of the seven accused were charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) but later they were charged under Section 302 (murder), police said.

The murder charge was brought against them after collection of physical, oral, forensic and other scientific evidence, they said.

Police have also suspended 11 of its personnel who were on PCR and picket duty on the route at which the woman was killed after being dragged under a car.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
11 cops on duty at time of Kanjhawala death suspended
11 cops on duty at time of Kanjhawala death suspended
Kanjhawala accused knew woman was trapped under car
Kanjhawala accused knew woman was trapped under car
Kanjhawala case: Nidhi questioned, not arrested
Kanjhawala case: Nidhi questioned, not arrested
Rating agencies, partner ease Adani's pain
Rating agencies, partner ease Adani's pain
Asia Cup 2023 fate to be decided in Bahrain
Asia Cup 2023 fate to be decided in Bahrain
Dashing SP's LoP hopes, BJP sweeps UP council poll
Dashing SP's LoP hopes, BJP sweeps UP council poll
ITC Q3 net profit rises 23% to Rs 5,070 crore
ITC Q3 net profit rises 23% to Rs 5,070 crore
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Kanjhawala accused to be charged with murder

Kanjhawala accused to be charged with murder

Kanjhawala victim's friend says car never slowed down

Kanjhawala victim's friend says car never slowed down

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances