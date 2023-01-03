News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi woman, dragged by car, was not sexually assaulted

Delhi woman, dragged by car, was not sexually assaulted

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: January 03, 2023 15:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The preliminary postmortem report of the 20-year-old who died after she was dragged under a car for 12 kilometres shows that there were no injury marks on her private parts, police sources said on Tuesday. This indicates there was no sexual assault, they said.

IMAGE: A car is seen at the police station in the Sultanpuri area, which dragged a woman for a few kilometres on the road, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The medical board in Maulana Azad Medical College on Monday conducted the postmortem.

 

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car. Her body was found in Kanjhawala area. All five accused were sent to a three days police custody on Monday.

"There were no injury marks on victim's private parts," a police source said after the postmortem.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Woman, dragged by car, was with friend who fled spot
Woman, dragged by car, was with friend who fled spot
Delhi horror: 'Why was girl's body found naked?'
Delhi horror: 'Why was girl's body found naked?'
Body dragged for 1.5 hrs: Eyewitness of Delhi incident
Body dragged for 1.5 hrs: Eyewitness of Delhi incident
GREAT Entertainment COMING UP in January
GREAT Entertainment COMING UP in January
Fit-again Bumrah included for Sri Lanka ODIs
Fit-again Bumrah included for Sri Lanka ODIs
'Could use harsher words...': Jaishankar on Pak, terror
'Could use harsher words...': Jaishankar on Pak, terror
IPL 2023: Ganguly set to rejoin Delhi Capitals
IPL 2023: Ganguly set to rejoin Delhi Capitals
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Delhi woman was dragged for 12 km: What the cops say

Delhi woman was dragged for 12 km: What the cops say

Girl dragged by car: Special CP inspects 12-km stretch

Girl dragged by car: Special CP inspects 12-km stretch

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances