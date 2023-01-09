Kanjhawala accused knew woman was trapped under car

The accused in the Kanjhawala case were aware that a woman was trapped between the wheels of their car but did not try to rescue her because they were afraid that someone might see them, police sources said on Monday.

Anjali Singh, 20, was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

There were five men partying in the car. One of them de-boarded the vehicle before the incident took place, according to police.

The accused in the car realised minutes after the accident that Singh was trapped under their car. However, they did not try to rescue the victim because they were afraid that if they step out of the car and pull out the victim, someone might see them, the sources said.

During interrogation, there were contradictions in the statements of the accused as they kept changing them. All these claims and statements are being verified and every angle is being investigated to get a clear picture of the exact sequence of events, the sources said.

Initially, police arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in connection with the accident. Later, two more persons -- Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna -- were arrested for allegedly shielding the accused.