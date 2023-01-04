Kanjhawala victim stuck onto left front wheel of car

In a major development into the Kanjhawala death case, the Forensic Science Laboratory on Wednesday said that initial examination suggests no sign of the woman present inside the car has been found so far.

IMAGE: The last rites of woman, who died after being dragged by a car for several kilometers, being performed at a cremation ground in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

It further said that the woman was stuck onto the front left wheel of the vehicle as most blood stains were found behind the front left wheel.

"Initial examination of the accused's car suggests that the woman was stuck onto the front left wheel of the vehicle. Most blood stains were found behind the front left wheel. Blood stains have been found on other parts also, under the car," the FSL report said.

"No sign of the woman present inside the car found so far," the report added.

Blood samples of the occupants of the car who are arrested have also reached the FSL for detailed examination.

Earlier, according to the FIR lodged by the Delhi Police in the incident in which a 20-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a car and then dragged for a few kilometres on the road, being entangled in the wheels, two of the four accused Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna borrowed the car from one of their friends at around 7 pm on December 31, 2022, and parked the car back at his house at around 5 am on January 1, 2023.

The FIR said that Deepak was driving the car while another accused Manoj Mittal was sitting next to the driver's seat.

"Accused Mithun Kumar and Amit Khanna were in the back seat of the car," the FIR read."After fleeing from the accident spot they stopped the car near village Jaunti on Kanjhawala Road, where they found the victim woman's body stuck under the car," the FIR further stated.

Earlier on Tuesday, deceased Anjali's friend Nidhi, who was on the pillion seat at the time of the incident, on Tuesday said that the men knew the girl has got stuck under their car, still they kept dragging her.

"After the car hit us, I fell to one side. My friend got stuck under the car. Men knew that the girl had stuck under their car, still, they deliberately kept dragging her," she said.

Accused Deepak works as a driver in outer Delhi and Amit works in a bank. Krishna does a private job in Connaught Place and Mithun is a hairdresser.

The fifth accused in the case is Manoj Mittal who runs a ration shop in the Sultanpuri area and is active BJP local worker.

Nidhi said that Anjali was in an inebriated state but still insisted on driving the two-wheeler.

While speaking to ANI, the eyewitness, said, "She was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler. After being hit by the car, she came under the car and got dragged with it. I was scared and went away and returned home, didn't tell anything to anyone."

"It is the fault of the girl who was driving in an inebriated state. I insisted to her so much that don't drive, I am conscious, let me drive. She didn't believe me and believed herself," Nidhi added.