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Massive Cannabis Farm Destroyed in Arunachal Pradesh Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 09, 2026 09:47 IST

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Arunachal Pradesh authorities have destroyed a massive illegal cannabis farm, signalling a strong stance against drug cultivation in the Pakke Kessang district and ongoing efforts to combat narcotics.

Key Points

  • Authorities destroyed illegal cannabis cultivation spread over 20,000 sq m in Arunachal Pradesh's Pakke Kessang district.
  • The cannabis plants were uprooted and burned near Sede Natung village.
  • The operation was based on a tip-off received by the Lemmi police station.
  • Police Superintendent Swati Singh affirmed that operations to curb illegal narcotic plant cultivation will continue in the district.

Illegal cannabis cultivation spread over 20,000 sq m was destroyed in Arunachal Pradesh's Pakke Kessang district, officials said on Thursday.

The operation was carried out near Sede Natung village in the Lemmi police station area on the basis of a tip-off, they said.

 

The plants were uprooted, cut, and subsequently burnt on-site as part of the destruction process, they added.

Continued Crackdown on Narcotics

Superintendent of Police Swati Singh said such operations will continue to curb the illegal cultivation of narcotic plants in the district.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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