Canada hits US with 25% retaliatory tariffs

Canada hits US with 25% retaliatory tariffs

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 02, 2025 11:22 IST

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded on Sunday to the United States' decision to impose a 25 per cent tariff on most Canadian goods, stating that "Canadians did not want this, but are prepared."

IMAGE: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photograph: @JustinTrudeau/X

Sharing a post on X, Trudeau addressed the situation following the announcement, stating, 'We did not want this, but Canada is prepared.'

He noted that he had met with the Premiers and the Cabinet earlier in the day to discuss the matter and would be speaking with President Sheinbaum of Mexico shortly.

 

'The United States has confirmed that it intends to impose 25 per cent tariffs on most Canadian goods, with 10 per cent tariffs on energy, starting February 4. I've met with the Premiers and our Cabinet today, and I'll be speaking with President Sheinbaum of Mexico shortly,' he said.

'We did not want this, but Canada is prepared. I'll be addressing Canadians later this evening,' he added.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump announced on his social media platform Truth Social that he had imposed a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, as well as a 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and drug smuggling, including fentanyl.

