Home  » News » Trump imposes 25% tariff on Canada, 10% on China

Trump imposes 25% tariff on Canada, 10% on China

February 02, 2025 09:37 IST

United States President Donald Trump has announced a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, as well as a 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the smuggling of drugs, including fentanyl.

IMAGE: United States President Donald Trump. Photograph: Jasper Colt/Pool via Reuters

The US President has taken action under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), emphasising the need to protect Americans and fulfil a campaign promise.

Trump said that the tariffs have been implemented to protect US citizens from the threats posed by illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

 

"Today, I have implemented a 25 per cent Tariff on Imports from Mexico and Canada (10 per cent on Canadian Energy), and a 10 per cent additional Tariff on China. This was done through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) because of the major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our Citizens, including fentanyl. We need to protect Americans, and it is my duty as President to ensure the safety of all. I made a promise on my Campaign to stop the flood of illegal aliens and drugs from pouring across our Borders, and Americans overwhelmingly voted in favour of it," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump has repeatedly said he will follow through with his threat to hit imports from Canada and Mexico on February 1.

During the election campaign, Trump threatened to hit Chinese-made products with tariffs of up to 60 per cent, but held off on any immediate action on his first day back in the White House, instead ordering his administration to study the issue.

