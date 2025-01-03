HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Trump shares article saying Canadians want merger with US

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: January 03, 2025 14:06 IST

United States President-elect Donald Trump on Friday posted a media article on his Truth Social platform highlighting a suggestion by Kevin O'Leary, the Canadian investor and Shark Tank star, advocating for a potential merge of Canada and the United States.

IMAGE: US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican members of the US House of Representatives at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Washington, DC. Photograph: Allison Robbert/Pool/Reuters

Trump on his social media platform Truth Social shared a New York Post article -- 'Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary says half of Canadians favor Trump's proposal for Canada to join the US.'

The New York Post in an article dated December 26, 2024 reported that Kevin O'Leary wanted to help broker a deal with President-elect Donald Trump that would create some sort of 'economic union' between the US and Canada -- declaring that at least half of his countrymen would support such a merger.

 

"Canadians over the holidays - the last two days - have been talking about this. They want to hear more," O'Leary had said on Trump's proposal that Canada should become the 51st state of the US, during an interview with Fox Business.

Notably, Trump in December 2024 took a jibe at Canada and said that the country should consider becoming the 51st state of the United States.

Trump had further said that such a move would benefit Canadians through reduced taxes and military protection.

Describing the idea as 'great', he asserted that many Canadians would support the proposal.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, 'No one can answer why we subsidise Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense!'

'Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!' the post added.

In his Christmas greetings, Trump had repeated his call to acquire the Panama Canal, Canada, and Greenland, citing national security and economic benefits.

Trump had also long expressed interest in Greenland, calling its ownership necessary for 'national security and freedom throughout the world'.

He had also referred to the Panama Canal as a 'vital national asset for the United States due to its critical role to America's economy and national security'.

