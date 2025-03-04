Amazing, Awesome, Stunning Photographs!

The 2025 Sony World Photography Awards has announced its National and Regional Award winners, celebrating talent from 56 countries.

These awards highlight exceptional single images from the Open competition. The winners will receive Sony digital imaging equipment, inclusion in the awards book, and a place in the upcoming exhibition.

The public can view the winning images, alongside the overall competition winners, at Somerset House in London from April 17 to May 5, 2025.

Let your jaw drop seeing 20 of the amazing winning images...

IMAGE: In this photograph, a group of freedivers skilfully defy gravity, suspended upside down beneath a boat in clear water. Their silhouettes create a mesmerising scene that is reminiscent of the 'Spider-Verse'; their forms seem to dance in harmony with the underwater world, blending the artistry of human movement with the fluidity of aquatic life. Photograph: Wan Yong Chong, Malaysia, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025.

IMAGE: A local farmer and his family have breakfast, having worked since the early morning at a paddy field in the Old Bagan, Myanmar. Photograph: ay Yar Lin, Myanmar, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025.

IMAGE: In a rundown karaoke bar -- popularly known as a KTV -- a young waitress waits for customers.

Away from the tourist hubs of Siem Reap, Cambodia, these local KTVs echo with the shouts of 'juol mouy!' (Khmer for 'cheers!').

These lively spots attract men from all walks of life seeking food, music and conversation with the young waitresses.

VIP boxes offer private karaoke for an extra fee, with the girls welcoming patrons late into the night. Photograph: Rabik Upadhayay, Nepal, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025.

IMAGE: Burning together, these sparklers created a mesmerising image. Photograph: Ali Sohail, Pakistan, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025.

IMAGE: An electrifying concert by the French band La Femme, who were performing in Warsaw, Poland.

The atmosphere at the event was truly mesmerising, as psychedelic rock and an infectious energy swept through the crowd.

This unforgettable moment was captured when one of the musicians spontaneously leapt into the audience. Photograph: Anna Kantor, Poland, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025.

IMAGE: This image is part of a series that captures the intimate journey of a couple navigating the complexities of love and life together.

The series explores themes of connection, vulnerability and the enduring power of companionship.

Each frame reflects the delicate balance of individuality and unity as the couple weave their shared narrative against the backdrop of time and circumstance. Photograph: Nsikanabasi Effiong, Nigeria, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025.

IMAGE: The Toji train station in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The station bustles with people returning from jama'ah prayer, reflecting community and faith. Photograph: Mohammed Muhtasib, Saudi Arabia, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025.

IMAGE: The priests (kapuwa) in charge of the nearby temple display their devotion to God at a ceremony at the Sinigama Sri Devol Shrine in Sri Lanka.

This particular woman was behaving differently to the other priests, which drew the photographer's attention. Photograph: Sasindu Pramuditha, Sri Lanka, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025.

IMAGE: The world-famous Coming True Fire Group put on a free performance of their Firemosa tour for a group of local children. This decisive moment was captured during their Fire Fall dance, which lit up the eyes of the audience. Photograph: Chen De-Huang, Taiwan, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025.

IMAGE: This photograph captures a moment as an Emirati woman stands by the Corniche seaside in Abu Dhabi, with an old fisherman's boat in the foreground, gazing thoughtfully at the horizon.

Dressed in traditional attire, she exudes a sense of pride and strength. The photographer notes that she embodies the rich heritage of Arab culture.

The tranquil sea in front of her symbolises a deep connection to the land and the traditions that shape Emirati identity. Photograph: Donell Gumiran, United Arab Emirates, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025.

IMAGE: Photographed at Kolovare beach in Zadar, Croatia, this black-and-white image shows the silhouettes of men jumping from the diving platform into the sea. Photograph: Marko Buntić, Croatia, Winner, Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025.

Join Us for Fun by Việt Văn Trần

IMAGE: A swing set in a rose garden provides the ideal setting for playful Hmong children. Their mother is right there with them, not just watching but joining in.

In the cool mountain air of Son La province in Northern Vietnam, they find warmth through familial love and connection. Photograph: Việt Văn Trần, Vietnam, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025.

IMAGE: A group of workers unloads paddy straw from a truck. The rice straw is a by-product of farming that is used for a variety of purposes, including as cattle feed and fuel. Photograph: Syed Mahabubul Kader, Bangladesh, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025.

IMAGE: Historically, women have not had the same rights and freedoms as men. This image shows a woman practicing her skills at Phare Ponleu Selpak, demonstrating talents that are often associated with masculinity.

She is free to soar, displaying both her confidence and ability. Photograph: Sam Ang Ourng, Cambodia, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025.

Phantom Bloom by Rajeev Gaikwad

IMAGE: Amidst a vast abandoned waste marble dumping yard in Kishangarh, Rajasthan, a lone tree reaches the sky, its bare branches a testament to its resilience.

Hanging from the branch, the vivid burst of colour of the two bags introduces a touch of humanity. In this image, the photographer reflects on the delicate balance between nature and human presence in an unforgiving landscape. Photograph: Rajeev Gaikwad, India, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025.

IMAGE: The Abu Al-Fasad bird is known for its elegance and graceful movements. This small bird holds a special place in the Egyptian environment, symbolising vibrant nature and beauty.

Photographed at Dahab Island, Giza, this image reveals the intricate details of the bird in flight against a natural backdrop.

The photographer waited for four hours in the direct sun to capture this moment. Photograph: Ahmed Abdallah, Egypt, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025.

IMAGE: Photographing a black rhino on a misty morning in such an atmospheric setting emphasises its beauty and majesty. The mist adds a dreamlike quality to the scene. Photograph: Mohammad Mirza, Kuwait, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025.

Mount Merapi by Sim Jhones Gozali

IMAGE: Mount Merapi is a highly active volcano in Indonesia; lava still flows from it today. Photograph: Sim Jhones Gozali, Indonesia, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 202

IMAGE: In the summer of 2024, there was amazing, rare coloured snow in the French Alps at altitudes of more than 3,000 metres above sea level. It was caused by winds blowing sand from the Sahara desert to the mountains.

The combination of fresh white snow and an orange-coloured sand layer was absolutely stunning, especially on the glaciers around Mont Blanc. Photograph: KunPeng Zhu, China Mainland, 3rd Place, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025.

Pensioners Table Tennis Club by Rahsan Firtina

IMAGE: A club in Hanoi, Vietnam, where retired soldiers play table tennis and card games. Photograph: Rahsan Firtina, Turkey, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025.

Published with permission from Sony World Photography Awards