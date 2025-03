Tourists revel in the snow as Gulmarg experiences its first major snowfall, ending a long dry winter.

The renowned ski resort is now ready to host the Khelo India Winter Games from March 9 to 12, after the event was postponed due to insufficient snow.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com