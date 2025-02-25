The World Nature Photographs Of The Year

From stunning animal portraits to captivating glimpses of behaviour in their natural habitat, the World Nature Photographer of the Year contest showcases the intricate relationship between animals, plants, fungi, and humans.

Three winners -- Gold, Silver and Bronze -- in every category are chosen.

The World Nature Photography Awards, which is based in London, has awarded its top prize to Maruša Puhek of Slovenia.

Here are 14 gold entries, in no particular winning order, plus 2 bronze entries that stood out to us.

Gold Award: Tom Nickels, Behaviour Mammals

IMAGE: While cruising through the Svalbard archipelago, we encountered three polar bears feeding on several dolphin carcasses. Observing quietly from our boat at a respectful distance, we witnessed one of the bears starting to play with a stick.

The bear was totally ignoring us, revealing a surprising playfulness. The behaviour reminded me of an energetic and playful golden retriever fetching a stick. Photograph: Tom Nickels/World Nature Photography Awards

Gold Award: Georgina Steytler, Behaviour amphibians and reptiles

IMAGE: This is a blue-spotted mudskipper (Boleophthalmus caeruleomaculatus) leaping in the air in a territorial display, captured on the intertidal mudflats of Roebuck Bay, Broome, Western Australia.

We admit that these irascible little fellows are amphibious fish rather than amphibians but don't begrudge this chap his winning place in this category. Photograph: Georgina Steytler/World Nature Photography Awards

Gold Award: Khaichuin Sim, Animal Portrait

IMAGE: This captivating macro photograph showcases two brilliantly coloured lanternflies, their bodies adorned with a symphony of vibrant greens, oranges, and yellows.

Perched on the textured bark of a tree, these insects seem to glow against the dark background. Photograph: Khaichuin Sim/World Nature Photography Awards

Gold Award: Niki Colemont, Behaviour Invertebrates

IMAGE: Sometimes, the most compelling stories unfold in the background, away from where our focus initially lies. I was photographing another subject in the garden in Belgium when, out of the corner of my eye, I spotted a robber fly.

Nearby, a spider lurked ominously, and I couldn't help but wonder -- what if the spider ensnared the fly in its web? Intrigued, I decided to stay and watch.

For the next 30 minutes, I observed nature's quiet drama. Finally, the spider made its move, and I captured the moment. Photograph: Nikki Colemont/World Nature Photography Awards

Gold Award: Jake Mosher, Planet Earth's landscape and environments

IMAGE: I spent six years trying to capture this scene of the summer Milky Way reflected in Montana's Hyalite Lake.

I wanted the sharp reflection, but until this past summer made the five-mile hike multiple times in vain -- wind was my nemesis, shifting shoreline reeds and making alignment of the panorama impossible.

Finally, in July 2023, I had 26 dead calm minutes and, running two cameras, captured the scene I'd imagined for a long time.

I remained on scene all night and at dawn noticed a few obsidian shards near where I'd set up my cameras.

I loved thinking that, for thousands of years, people have looked up at the night sky here with much the same wonder I feel today.

I hope we never unravel all of our universe's mysteries. Photograph: Jake Mosher/World Nature Photography Awards

Gold Award: Ael Kermarec, Nature photojournalism

IMAGE: This winter morning, Iceland experienced its 6th volcanic eruption in less than 3 years on the Reykjanes peninsula. The exceptional speed of the lava flows left little hope for the few infrastructures affected.

This drone flight illustrates in a rather brutal and dramatic way this powerful act of nature reclaiming its rights.

Little did I know that this event was only the first of a yet-to-be-over series of similar episodes spreading even further out each time.

More episodes took place in the very same area in 2024, showing that, after 800 years of calm on the Reykjanes peninsula, we have now definitely entered a challenging period of volcanic unrest. Photograph: Ael Kermarec/World Nature Photography Awards

Gold Award: Robert Middleton, People and Nature

IMAGE: This photograph captures fishermen harvesting anchovies off the coast of Phu Yen in Vietnam.

Amid this tranquil beauty, an undercurrent of concern adds depth to the moment. The issue of overfishing, even on this seemingly small scale, looms large, casting a shadow over the delicate balance of marine ecosystems.

Photograph: Robert Middleton/World Nature Photography Awards

Gold Award: Marcio Esteves Cabral, Plants and Fungi

IMAGE: As the dawn light graces the Veadeiros Tablelands, a stunning field of Paepalanthus mirrors the sun's rays, giving the impression of self-luminescence.

I captured the harmony between the vivid sky and these unique backlit plants. These rare flowers are part of the Cerrado biome, which is at risk of deforestation. Photograph: Marcio Esteves Cabral/World Nature Photography Awards

Gold Award: Clive Burns, Behaviour Birds

IMAGE: Tens of thousands of red knots and other coastal waders are forced from the remaining gravel bars and mudflats in to flight by a high incoming spring tide.

I had photographed this incredible event many times previously but it was on this occasion only that the birds flew in a direction that was parallel to me allowing me to get many of the birds in sharp focus. Photograph: Clive Burns/World Nature Photography Awards.

Gold Award: Benjamin Smail, Urban Wildlife

IMAGE: In the most unlikely of places, where the grit of human industry meets the grace of nature, lies a story of resilience and coexistence.

This image captures the striking contrast between a colossal fuel depot in Mandinari, Gambia, and a male Pin-tailed Whydah in full breeding plumage.

Taken during an October trip, this moment is particularly special as the bird will soon undergo transformation into a more brown, drab plumage.

During the breeding season, coinciding with the rainy season in West Africa, I enjoy capturing this kind of photography to illustrate the connection between humanity and nature.

Gambia holds a special place in my heart, as I run two trips a year there. I would love for this image to connect with people and encourage them to explore birding in Gambia, helping to boost eco-tourism in this beautiful region. Photograph: Benjamin Smail/World Nature Photography Awards

Gold Award: Daniel Flormann, Underwater

IMAGE: This image captures a poignant moment as a young Olive Ridley sea turtle embarks on its delicate journey into the vast open ocean at Kasait, Timor Leste.

Sea turtles, known in the local language Tetum as 'Lenuk Tasi', return to the very beaches where they once hatched to lay their own eggs. Sadly, these fragile nests face numerous threats, from natural predators to human activities.

Yet, even if hatchlings make it to the ocean, only an estimated one in 1,000 to 10,000 survives to adulthood.

This image was made possible by the turtle conservation group called Lenuk Tasi, led by marine science students from Dili, whose dedication helps protect these incredible creatures. Photograph: Daniel FLormann/World Nature Photography Awards

Gold Award: Paul Goldstein, Black and White

IMAGE: This coalition of five cheetahs had crossed the border from the reserve earlier that day. We waited for several hours as they lined up a young hartebeest before tagging it in a shallow flooded pan.

We drove to the nearest dry grass and waited, gambling on them dragging it there to feed. They did and got some shade from the vehicle too enabling a very wide angle image.

This image is not taken by a drone. They are rightfully, and thankfully, banned in these priceless conservancies. Photograph: Paul Goldstein/World Nature Photography Awards

Gold Award: Malini Chandrasekar, Animals in their habitat

IMAGE: On my recent trip to Svalbard, I explored a different perspective in my photographic journey; I embraced the wide angle to create a stronger narrative of animal and land, allowing for a bolder emotional connection.

So, when we found a walrus resting on some pack ice in the tundra under the moody skies, I took advantage of this and used my 14-30mm at 18mm.

I positioned myself low and lined him up just right, in amongst the fjord, crossing the horizon line and central to my story. Photograph: Malini Chandrasekar/World Nature Photography Awards

Gold Award: Maruša Puhek, Nature Art and Overall Winner.

IMAGE: This photo was part of my 366 project, when I captured one image every day and carried my camera everywhere.

It was a snowy day and I only had a wide-angle lens with me when I spotted two deer running through the snowy vineyard. I took a few shots, frustrated that I didn't have a telephoto lens with me.

Only later, while editing, did I realise how lucky I was; the scene wasn't overly zoomed in, allowing the snowy surroundings to remain an essential part of the composition. Photograph: Maruša Puhek /World Nature Photography Awards

Apart from the Gold winners here are two winners that stood out as well.

Bronze Award: Donna Feldichuk, Behaviour Mammals

IMAGE: This fox jumping has won numerous awards already this year. It was taken this past spring and probably took about 80 hours of time in the field to get the shot. Photograph: Donna Feldichuk/World Nature Photography Awards

Bronze Award: Rajarshi Banerji, Animals in their habitat - Can you spot the animal?

IMAGE: I had been totally focused on the behaviour of this black panther for many days and noticed that she usually preferred going up a leafy tree after making a kill so that she could have her meal in hiding without disturbance.

But on this particular night, she was chased by another leopard after making the kill and she went up the first tree that she could find to defend her kill.

Luckily for me, this was a fallen tree with an open branch and allowed her to be seen sitting with her kill in the open.

I exposed for 30 secs for the stars and used a flashlight for 1 second in between to capture the black panther and the details of the tree -- all in a single frame. Photograph: Rajarshi Banerji/World Nature Photography Awards

Published with kind permission from Martin Konderla/World Nature Photography Awards