Jai Hind Ki Sena!

Every Indian must visit the National War Memorial in Delhi where every soldier who made the supreme sacrifice for the Motherland is remembered in gold letters.

Photographs and Video: Archana Masih/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Naval officers with a wreath at the National War Memorial.

In the heart of Delhi is a place for the Greatest and Bravest that this country has ever known.

Every day, this sacred place brings people from all across the country to honour soldiers who gave their life for the nation.

There are nearly 26,500 names etched in gold on granite bricks at the National War Memorial, a short walk from India Gate.

If there is one place that every Indian must have on their bucket list -- it is this. It is a pilgrimage that must be undertaken by all.

The name of every soldier killed in action in every war or armed conflict after Independence is mentioned in the rows after rows of granite walls.

There are some names under which loved ones have left marigold flowers.

It just breaks your heart.

Every evening before sunset, the Indian Armed Forces hold a dignified ceremony which is open to all.

The public is free to walk around the complex, but entry into the area where the eternal flame of heroism -- the Amar Jawan Jyoti -- burns 24x7 is restricted.

In the most poignant part of the service, uniformed soldiers accompany the next of kin of a fallen soldier to lay the wreath on behalf of the entire nation.

On Maha Shivratri evening, Mrs Shahi, wife of Rifleman Ram Babu Shahi, had travelled from Chitwan, Nepal, to pay tribute.

Rifleman Shahi was killed in action fighting terrorists in Baramulla, north Kashmir, in August 2018.

He was only 24 and left behind a young wife and infant daughter.

Mrs Shahi was accompanied by family members and soldiers from her husband's unit -- 1 Gorkha Rifles. The Gorkhas are among the fiercest and fearless of our fighting troops.

Rifleman Shahi had joined the Indian Army aged 19. On deputation to 32 Rashtriya Rifles, he was part of an anti-terror operation when he was struck by bullets on his chest. He breathed his last at the base hospital in Srinagar.

IMAGE: The granite bricks with the names of each soldier killed in action etched in gold.

As details of Rifleman Shahi's act of valour was announced, the public was told not to clap or raise slogans to maintain the sanctity of the solemn ceremony.

The public adhered to the instruction and stood on the stairs in silence. One is not allowed to sit on the stairs [exceptions are made for wheelchairs].

"This is a place of sacrifice and should be treated with respect. This is no place to sit and lounge or lie down on the grounds. The decorum has to be honoured," says a lady attendant who comes in to work six days a week.

Entry is free. Pictures/video are allowed.

"People come from the far corners of India -- the North East, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kashmir... sometimes they reach just at closing time unaware of the timings. We let them in because we understand how far they have come from."

IMAGE: A view of the National War Memorial.

After Mrs Shahi laid the marigold wreath, the naval contingent conducted the beating retreat ceremony where the Tiranga along with the Army, Navy and Air Force flags are lowered.

Only those in uniform are asked to salute the flag. The rest of the public is instructed to stand at attention.

It is a dignified ceremony conducted admirably by the armed forces and an honour to watch it.

IMAGE: Mrs Shahi, wife of Rifleman Ram Babu Shahi, who had travelled from Chitwan, Nepal, pays tribute at the National War Memorial, February 26, 2025.

On the two most important dates in our nation's calendar -- Republic Day and Independence Day, the prime minister begins the day by paying homage to our soldiers at the War Memorial.

The Army, Navy and Air Force pay respect here on their annual days.

It is here the chiefs come on the last day of service before retirement.

It is here that veteran soldiers congregate to remember the men they served with and who left them too soon in service of the country.

And it is here ordinary Indians come every day to read the names, spend some quiet moments and say thank you to soldiers they do not know, but who gave their all for them.

Jai Hind Ki Sena!

Timings: November-March: 9 am - 7pm; April-October: 9 am- 8 pm.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com