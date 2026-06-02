Can Shivakumar balance all interests in Karnataka cabinet formation?

Congress leaders are finalising the Karnataka cabinet lineup, balancing experienced politicians with fresh faces while considering caste and regional factors.

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaih at the residence of the Congress president, in New Delhi, June 2, 2026. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points Congress leaders met to finalise the Karnataka cabinet lineup, balancing experience and new faces.

D K Shivakumar is set to be sworn in as chief minister, facing the challenge of cabinet composition.

The new Karnataka cabinet will consider caste arithmetic, regional balance, and loyalty equations.

Discussions included the appointment of deputy chief ministers and a successor for the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president.

The top brass of the Congress on Tuesday held deliberations with Karnataka chief minister-designate D K Shivakumar and incumbent Siddaramaiah to give final shape to the new cabinet that is set to be sworn in on June 3 in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah participated in a meeting involving Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal and AICC general secretary-in-charge Karnataka Randeep Surjewala.

Sources said the discussions centred around giving final shape to the new cabinet that will be sworn-in on Wednesday.

Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president, is scheduled to be sworn in as chief minister along with some members of the Council of Ministers at 4.05 pm on June 3 at the Lok Bhavan premises.

He was officially elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka on May 30.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar expressed gratitude to the Gandhi family for its role in his political journey and thanked them for the faith they had placed in him at different stages of his life.

Cabinet composition challenges

Shivakumar and Sddaramaiah arrived in the national capital on Monday to hold consultations with the Congress high command over the composition of the new state cabinet.

With Karnataka's council of ministers capped at 34 -- including the chief minister -- and a swelling pool of aspirants vying for limited berths, Shivakumar faces one of his first and most consequential tests as chief minister-designate.

Aspirants have reached the national capital in numbers, with former ministers and legislators seeking audiences with both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah to press their claims.

Considerations for the new cabinet

Party sources indicate the new cabinet is likely to be a blend of familiar faces and fresh entrants, with careful attention paid to caste arithmetic, regional balance and loyalty equations -- particularly towards the Siddaramaiah camp.

Speculation is rife that the new government could have multiple deputy chief ministers.

Siddaramaiah's son and Congress MLC Yathindra, after meeting the CM-designate on Sunday, expressed confidence about a cabinet berth, saying the party high command had assured him of a ministerial position.

Key decisions and future leadership

The Delhi parleys were also expected to address the question of who succeeds Shivakumar as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president.

Senior MLA and former minister Satish Jarkiholi is said to be the frontrunner -- though he is reportedly seeking a cabinet position along with the organisational post, complicating the arithmetic further.