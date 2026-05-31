Kharge says no proposal yet on K'taka cabinet, decisions after June 3

Kharge said discussions were underway on various aspects of the government formation process, but no formal proposal had been placed before the party leadership so far.

IMAGE: Former Karnataka deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar meets Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, in New Delhi, May 29, 2026. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points Decisions on ministers, deputy chief ministers, and key appointments will be made after the June 3 swearing-in ceremony.

Discussions are ongoing regarding government formation, but no formal proposal has been presented to the party leadership.

The party is searching for a new Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president to replace D K Shivakumar.

The new KPCC leader should be capable of strengthening the organisation ahead of future elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said no proposal had yet been received regarding the composition of the new Karnataka ministry under Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar.

He also indicated that decisions on ministers, deputy chief ministers and key appointments would be taken only after consultations following the June 3 swearing-in ceremony.

Addressing reporters Kalaburagi, Kharge said discussions were underway on various aspects of the government formation process, but no formal proposal had been placed before the party leadership so far.

"We will have to see. No proposal has come yet (on the appointment of ministers). Once the proposal comes, discussions will be held on how many ministers and deputy chief ministers should be appointed, on whether important chairmanships should also be filled along with it," he said.

Kharge said the party would get clarity only after the swearing-in ceremony.

"All these matters are under discussion. We will know after June 3. Right now, we have to wait," he said.

Referring to the possibility of expanding the cabinet in phases, he said, "Whether he (CM-designate) will appoint eight or ten ministers, we have not received their proposal. Once it comes, one phase may be completed first, and then after 15 days or a month, another phase may be taken up for the remaining (posts)."

Asked whether a framework for accommodating aspirants had already been worked out, Kharge said discussions were taking place, but no final decision had been conveyed to the party leadership.

"There is an idea that in another phase, the remaining members should also be accommodated. Such a discussion exists, but we still do not know what exactly the CM-designate is considering. Nothing has come to us yet," he said.

On the issue of appointing a new Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president after Shivakumar assumes office as chief minister, Kharge said a change in leadership was a natural process, and the party was searching for a suitable successor.

"That is natural. Once the incumbent steps down, someone else will have to come. We are searching. We have to identify a good person and also consider the right combination," he said.

Stressing the need for a leader capable of strengthening the organisation ahead of future electoral challenges, Kharge said the party was looking for someone who could work collectively and rapidly.

"We now have only about 24 months; we need a leader who can work very fast and who can bring everyone together collectively," he said.