Photographer Killed By Speeding Car During Wedding Shoot In Sirsa

A 27-year-old photographer tragically died in Sirsa after being struck by a speeding car while filming a wedding, highlighting the dangers of reckless driving.

Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Key Points A photographer in Sirsa died after being struck by a speeding car during a wedding shoot.

The accident occurred on Hisar road near the Sirsa bus terminus while the photographer was filming the 'vidai' ceremony.

CCTV footage shows the car hitting the photographer, who was thrown 30 meters.

The accused driver, Sandeep of Fatehabad, was arrested and later released on bail.

A 27-year-old photographer died in Sirsa on Wednesday after an overspeeding car hit him while he was shooting a wedding, flinging him 30 meters, police said.

They said the accident occurred on the Hisar road near the Sirsa bus terminus.

Details Of The Fatal Car Accident

Police said the CCTV footage of the incident showed the man standing on the road outside the wedding venue, capturing video of the guests leaving with his camera.

"Malkit was busy capturing videos during the 'vidai' ceremony at the wedding. The Ritz car, travelling at high speed, hit him, leaving Malkit no time to react. The photographer, who belonged to a village in Sirsa, fell nearly 30 meters onto the road and was immediately rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to injuries," SHO of Civil Lines, Sirsa, Balraj said over the phone.

Arrest And Bail Of The Accused Driver

"The accused driver, identified as Sandeep of Fatehabad, was arrested and later got bail," he said.

The video of the incident has gone viral.

The 'vidai' ceremony is a traditional part of Indian weddings where the bride departs with her husband and his family. Such incidents involving rash or negligent driving are investigated by local police under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act. Bail is often granted in such cases pending further investigation.