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2 dead as car crashes at 150 kmph while filming reel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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March 15, 2026 18:54 IST

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A fatal car crash in Gujarat, allegedly caused by a 20-year-old driver speeding at 150 km/h while filming for social media, underscores the deadly consequences of reckless driving and the pursuit of online fame.

Car crash

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points

  • A 20-year-old driver in Gujarat crashed his car, allegedly speeding at 150 km/h while filming for Instagram, resulting in two fatalities.
  • The driver, Avadh Tiwari, had a significant social media presence with a history of posting videos featuring high-end cars.
  • The unregistered vehicle crashed into a farmhouse wall after the driver lost control, highlighting the dangers of reckless driving and social media obsession.
  • Police are investigating the exact timing of the videos and attempting to trace the owner of the unregistered car involved in the fatal accident.

The thrill for speed and obsession with social media popularity turned fatal when the sedan driven by a 20-year-old man, purportedly at a speed of 150 km/hour, crashed into the wall of a farmhouse in Rajkot district, killing him and another occupant.

The incident occurred on Saturday night shortly after Avadh Tiwari posted a video on Instagram in which he appeared to be driving the car at high speed, police said, adding that the third occupant of the car survived with injuries.

Another video shows Tiwari purportedly recording reels while driving the car. He has 3,417 followers on Instagram, and his feed includes pictures of himself with several high-end cars.

"The accident occurred on Saturday night when three men were travelling in a car which was allegedly driven at the speed of around 150 kmph from Jetpur towards Dhoraji," said police inspector M.M. Thakor.

Tiwari died on the spot, while Devraj Gosai (20) succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning. The third occupant, Akshay Vaghela (20), is undergoing treatment, he added.

According to police, the incident occurred as Tiwari lost control of the sedan, which crashed into the wall of Balkrishna Farm House on Dhoraji Road, damaging its section and overturning, Thakor said.

Police said the sedan had not yet been registered, and "applied for registration" was written on the vehicle. Police are attempting to trace the owner of the car.

According to police, Tiwari had a criminal history, with cases registered against him under laws including the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act.

Following news of his death, friends and acquaintances began posting condolence messages on the same story, with many users commenting, "Miss you Brother."

Police said the exact time when the videos were recorded is being investigated.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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