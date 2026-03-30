Camel-Based Liquor Smuggling Attempt Foiled in Delhi

Delhi Police apprehended a man smuggling illicit liquor from Haryana using camels through forest trails to bypass checkpoints, highlighting an unusual attempt to evade law enforcement.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man in Delhi was arrested for using camels to smuggle illicit liquor from Haryana.

The smuggler used forest trails to avoid police checkpoints on the Delhi-Faridabad border.

Police seized 39 cartons of illicit liquor and rescued the camels.

The accused turned to camels after increased highway checks made traditional smuggling routes too risky.

The accused has a prior record under the Delhi Excise Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

In a bizarre attempt to evade police checks, a man allegedly used camels to smuggle illicit liquor through forest trails from Haryana into south Delhi, only to be caught in a late-night operation, an officer said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Vinod Bhadana, 48, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana.

He was apprehended in the Sangam Vihar forest area after police received specific inputs about liquor being ferried through unconventional routes to bypass checkpoints on the roads connecting Delhi and Faridabad, the officer said.

"Acting on the information, a team laid a strategic trap early Monday. The accused was intercepted while transporting illicit liquor using two camels," he said.

Upon inspection, police recovered 39 cartons of illicit liquor from his possession. The camels were rescued and handed over to the concerned authorities, he said.

Smuggling Method and Previous Offences

During preliminary interrogation, Bhadana revealed that he had turned to this method after intensified checks on highways and border points made traditional smuggling routes increasingly risky.

Police said the accused was previously involved in a case registered at the Neb Sarai police station under provisions of the Delhi Excise Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network.