HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Camel-Based Liquor Smuggling Attempt Foiled in Delhi

Camel-Based Liquor Smuggling Attempt Foiled in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 30, 2026 15:14 IST

x

Delhi Police apprehended a man smuggling illicit liquor from Haryana using camels through forest trails to bypass checkpoints, highlighting an unusual attempt to evade law enforcement.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man in Delhi was arrested for using camels to smuggle illicit liquor from Haryana.
  • The smuggler used forest trails to avoid police checkpoints on the Delhi-Faridabad border.
  • Police seized 39 cartons of illicit liquor and rescued the camels.
  • The accused turned to camels after increased highway checks made traditional smuggling routes too risky.
  • The accused has a prior record under the Delhi Excise Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

In a bizarre attempt to evade police checks, a man allegedly used camels to smuggle illicit liquor through forest trails from Haryana into south Delhi, only to be caught in a late-night operation, an officer said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Vinod Bhadana, 48, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana.

 

He was apprehended in the Sangam Vihar forest area after police received specific inputs about liquor being ferried through unconventional routes to bypass checkpoints on the roads connecting Delhi and Faridabad, the officer said.

"Acting on the information, a team laid a strategic trap early Monday. The accused was intercepted while transporting illicit liquor using two camels," he said.

Upon inspection, police recovered 39 cartons of illicit liquor from his possession. The camels were rescued and handed over to the concerned authorities, he said.

Smuggling Method and Previous Offences

During preliminary interrogation, Bhadana revealed that he had turned to this method after intensified checks on highways and border points made traditional smuggling routes increasingly risky.

Police said the accused was previously involved in a case registered at the Neb Sarai police station under provisions of the Delhi Excise Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

UP Police Seize ₹1.2 Crore Worth of Liquor Being Smuggled to Bihar
UP Police Seize ₹1.2 Crore Worth of Liquor Being Smuggled to Bihar
Man Nabbed with Smuggled Cigarettes in Delhi
₹1.68 Crore Worth of Illicit Liquor Seized, One Arrested
₹1.68 Crore Worth of Illicit Liquor Seized, One Arrested
3 men thrashed for transporting buffaloes in Delhi, arrested
3 men thrashed for transporting buffaloes in Delhi, arrested
Two Arrested in Delhi for Kidnapping, Threatening Excise Officials
Two Arrested in Delhi for Kidnapping, Threatening Excise Officials

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Good News: 7 Advantages Of Hing Or Asafoetida

webstory image 2

India's 10 Top Islands In The Sun

webstory image 3

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

VIDEOS

Iconic Cherry Blossoms Take Over Washington0:51

Iconic Cherry Blossoms Take Over Washington

Navya Naveli Nanda's Latest Mumbai Look Wins Hearts!0:50

Navya Naveli Nanda's Latest Mumbai Look Wins Hearts!

Little girl in Ladakh breaks her 'gullak' to donate for Iran relief efforts1:50

Little girl in Ladakh breaks her 'gullak' to donate for...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO