Rediff.com  » News » Calcutta HC orders NIA probe into Ram Navami violence Howrah

Calcutta HC orders NIA probe into Ram Navami violence Howrah

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 27, 2023 12:00 IST
The Calcutta high court on Thursday ordered an National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation into the violence in Shibpur in Howrah district during Ram Navami celebrations.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Hearing a public interest litigation filed by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, a division bench presided by Acting Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam directed for the transfer of investigation to the NIA from the West Bengal Police.

In the PIL, Adhikari sought an NIA probe into the violence, during which it was alleged that bombs exploded.

 

The court directed the state police to transfer all records and CCTV footage relating to the matter to the central government within two weeks.

The Centre was directed to send the documents to the NIA thereafter.

© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

