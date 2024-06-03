Nortje betters his own numbers to create new record

IMAGE: Anrich Nortje registerd best figures by SA bowler at the T20 World Cup with his 4 for 7 against Sri Lanka on Monday. Photograph: ICC/X

South African pacer Anrich Nortje achieved the best-ever spell for his country in the ICC T20 World Cup history.

Nortje accomplished this milestone against Sri Lanka in their Group D game at New York on Monday.

Nortje returned to his top form after a rough Indian Premier League (IPL) season, picking four wickets in four overs, at an economy rate of just 1.75. He took the wickets of Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka and Angelo Mathews.

Nortje outdid a spell of his own against Bangladesh back in the 2022 tournament in Australia, where he took 4/10 runs.

Also, Nortje delivered the most economical spell of the T20 World Cup history. He bettered former Sri Lankan spinner Ajantha Mendis, who delivered a spell of 6 wickets for just eight runs in four overs against Zimbabwe in the 2012 edition of the tournament.

Nortje continues his scorching run in this tournament. In 11 matches at T20 World Cup tournaments, he has taken 24 wickets at an average of 8.54 and an economy rate of 5.02, with the best bowling figures of 4/7.

He has taken atleast a wicket in every T20 WC match he has played, including three four-wicket hauls, the joint-most in tournament history along with Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan and Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal.