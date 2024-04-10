News
Rediff.com  » News » Cal HC orders CBI probe into Sandeshkhali horrors

Cal HC orders CBI probe into Sandeshkhali horrors

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 10, 2024 14:50 IST
The Calcutta high court on Wednesday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into allegations of crimes against women and forcible land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, which had witnessed protests over the issues.

IMAGE: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad supporters stage a protest against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Sandeshkhali incident, outside Banga Bhavan in New Delhi. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

Stating that the investigation will be monitored by the court, a division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed the CBI to file a comprehensive report on the alleged illegal conversion of agricultural land into water bodies for pisciculture after conducting a thorough inspection of revenue records and physical inspection of land alleged to have been converted.

 

The court directed the CBI to investigate allegations of crimes against women and forcible land grabbing in Sandeshkhali and submit a comprehensive report to it on the next date of hearing.

The bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, directed that the matter will be heard again on May 2, the date on which the CBI was asked to file the report.

ED officials were attacked on January 5 by a mob when they went to Sandeshkhali to search the premises of now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with a ration distribution scam case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
