News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Hope he never returns': Sandeshkhali celebrate Shajahan Sheikh's arrest

'Hope he never returns': Sandeshkhali celebrate Shajahan Sheikh's arrest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 29, 2024 11:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Locals in trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Thursday celebrated the arrest of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, accused of sexual abuse of women and land grab in the area, and distributed sweets.

IMAGE: TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh being taken to Basirhat Court lockup. Photograph: ANI

The locals, who for the last few days have been protesting in the riverine Sandeshkhali area, came out in the streets as they distributed sweets and danced in joy as they celebrated the arrest of Shajahan, who has been absconding for the last 55 days.

"We are very happy that he has been arrested at last. We just hope he should be put behind bars and never return to this area. He has destroyed lives of many people area", a local said.

 

Echoing similar sentiments, a woman said, "We hope that his other associates are also put behind bars".

The riverine Sandeshkhali area -- situated on the borders of the Sundarbans, about 100 kilometres from Kolkata -- has been on the boil for more than a month with protests over allegations of sexual abuse and land grab against Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters.

The unrest in the area stems from accusations against Shajahan and his supporters of land grabbing and sexual assault with the local TMC strongman evading authorities since a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5.

Shajahan Sheikh was arrested on Thursday morning from a house in Minakhan, around 30 km away from the island of Sandeshkhali. Sheikh was hiding in the house along with a few associates, police said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sheikh Shahjahan tortured tribals, took wages: Probe
Sheikh Shahjahan tortured tribals, took wages: Probe
How did Sahajahan Sheikh rise to prominence in TMC?
How did Sahajahan Sheikh rise to prominence in TMC?
Shajahan Sheikh to be arrested in 7 days: TMC
Shajahan Sheikh to be arrested in 7 days: TMC
Smith pushes for rule reform, urges intervention
Smith pushes for rule reform, urges intervention
Deepika's Going To Have A Baby!
Deepika's Going To Have A Baby!
Ton-up Cameron Green powers Australia in Wellington
Ton-up Cameron Green powers Australia in Wellington
Guess Where Jadeja Is!
Guess Where Jadeja Is!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

TMC's Sandeshkhali strongman Shahjahan Sheikh held

TMC's Sandeshkhali strongman Shahjahan Sheikh held

Explained: What is happening in Sandeshkhali?

Explained: What is happening in Sandeshkhali?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances