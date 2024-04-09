News
Sandeshkhali police camp attacked, constable injured

Sandeshkhali police camp attacked, constable injured

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 09, 2024 16:50 IST
A constable was seriously injured after he was attacked by unidentified miscreants at a police camp in Sandeshkhali area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in the early hours of Tuesday, an officer said.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The injured police constable, identified as Sandip Saha, is undergoing treatment at a Kolkata-based hospital, and his condition is 'very critical', he said.

"Saha has grievous injuries in his head and his condition is very critical at the moment," the police officer told PTI.

 

Three persons, known in the locality as Trinamool Congress leaders, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack on Saha at Sitalia police camp, he said, adding that police have lodged a suo moto case in this connection.

Two other policemen, present in the camp, were also beaten up but their injuries were not serious, the officer said.

Initial probe revealed that Saha had a tiff with the trio a few weeks back, he said.

"This could be the reason for the attack. We are talking to the arrested three. There were two other policemen on duty at the camp. We are also talking to them," the officer said.

Sandeshkhali has been in the news following a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers being assaulted by villagers when they went there to conduct a raid at the residence of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Shiekh in connection with the ration distribution scam in West Bengal.

Allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabs were levelled against local leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district recently.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
