Calcutta High Court Seeks Report On TMC Leader's Arrest

The Calcutta High Court has ordered the Enforcement Directorate to submit a report detailing its investigation into the arrest of TMC leader Sujit Bose, who is implicated in a money laundering case linked to a municipal recruitment scam.

Key Points Calcutta High Court directs ED to file a report on the arrest of TMC leader Sujit Bose.

Sujit Bose was arrested by the ED on May 11 in connection with a money laundering probe.

The probe relates to an alleged municipality recruitment scam in West Bengal.

Bose challenged his arrest in the Calcutta High Court.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the Enforcement Directorate to file a report on its investigation in connection with the arrest of TMC leader and former West Bengal minister Sujit Bose.

Details of Sujit Bose's Arrest and Allegations

Bose, who was a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, was arrested on May 11 by the ED in connection with its money laundering probe into an alleged municipality recruitment scam in the state.

The TMC leader moved the high court challenging his arrest by the central agency.

Court's Decision and Next Steps

Refusing to grant any relief to Bose at this stage, a vacation bench of Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) directed the ED to file the report before a regular bench after the ongoing summer vacation.

The court, however, did not specify any date for the next hearing.