HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Cabbie held for masturbating in front of woman during ride

Cabbie held for masturbating in front of woman during ride

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 10, 2025 10:20 IST

x

A 48-year-old cab driver has been arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of a young woman during a ride in Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Pixabay

The incident happened on Monday in Maurice Nagar area. The woman booked a cab to reach her college in Delhi. When she noticed the driver doing the indecent act, she got off the vehicle midway and later approached the police, they said.

An FIR was registered after the college student lodged a written complaint and the accused, identified as Lom Shankar, was arrested, the police said.

 

The vehicle has been seized and the woman's statement will be recorded before a magistrate, they said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Pilot held for filming women with lighter-shaped spy camera
Pilot held for filming women with lighter-shaped spy camera
Man allegedly masturbates next to girl on Delhi bus
Man allegedly masturbates next to girl on Delhi bus
Woman abducted from railway station at gunpoint, gangraped
Woman abducted from railway station at gunpoint, gangraped
Indian-American doctor held for masturbating on flight
Indian-American doctor held for masturbating on flight
Uber driver arrested in Kolkata for obscenity
Uber driver arrested in Kolkata for obscenity

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

iPhone 17: A Big Leap Forward

webstory image 2

Baby Prawns With Methi: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Animals & Birds Idioms You Should Know

VIDEOS

PM Modi felicitates VP-Designate CP Radhakrishnan2:37

PM Modi felicitates VP-Designate CP Radhakrishnan

Tamannaah's Stunning Look Will Leave You Speechless!1:02

Tamannaah's Stunning Look Will Leave You Speechless!

Leaders Congratulate CP Radhakrishnan on V-P Election Victory4:03

Leaders Congratulate CP Radhakrishnan on V-P Election...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV