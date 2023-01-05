News
Man allegedly masturbates next to girl on Delhi bus

Man allegedly masturbates next to girl on Delhi bus

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 05, 2023 15:54 IST
A man "masturbated" in front of a girl in a bus in Rohini area in New Delhi, a Delhi Transport Corporation marshal alleged in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: PTI Photo

However, the accused was not arrested as no complaint has been registered yet, police said.

According to the viral video, the accused allegedly masturbated in the DTC bus on Tuesday, and when the girl raised an alarm, the marshal Sandeep Chakara posted in the bus caught hold of him.

 

After being caught, the accused was seen crying in the video, which has gone viral on social media on Wednesday.

The accused, a resident of Bihar, was handed over to the police, but he was not arrested as no complaint has been lodged yet, a senior police officer said.

After getting the information about the incident on Wednesday, an enquiry was initiated under Sub-Inspector Suman of Police Station North Rohini, the officer said.

The victim was contacted to record her statement or give any complaint in this regard but she refused, police said.

In future, if any complaint is received with respect to the alleged incident, legal action will be taken under the appropriate sections of the law, the police added.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
